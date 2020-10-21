Feds open probe related to industrial recycler's proposed move to Chicago's Southeast Side

CHICAGO — Southeast Side community groups fighting the relocation of an industrial recycler from the North Side's Lincoln Park neighborhood will have their case examined by the federal government.

Officials of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced earlier this month they have opened a formal investigation in response to a complaint alleging civil rights violations connected to General Iron's move to a site near the Calumet River.

The complaint was filed by several community groups — Southeast Environmental Task Force, Southeast Side Coalition to Ban Petcoke and People for Community Recovery — and says the General Iron move continues a pattern of zoning policies that amount to environmental racism by perpetuating housing segregation and discrimination against communities of color.

Named in the complaint are Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Alderwoman Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th), Alderman Brian Hopkins (2nd) and the City Council.

"Every year that we wait to address environmental racism in Chicago is another year that very real threats to our health are allowed to get worse," Southeast Environmental Task Force Director Peggy Salazar said in a news release. "Racist policies are making it a dumping ground for the dirtiest and most dangerous polluters."