HAMMOND — A federal grand jury has indicted a suspended Schererville lawyer on charges of tax evasion.
U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II filed felony charges this week in U.S. District Court against attorney Raymond Gupta, whose law firm, Ray Gupta and Associates LLC, has offices in Schererville.
Gupta owed the U.S. Internal Revenue Service nearly $2 million in taxes, penalties and interest by the end of 2018, and there is no record of his repaying that debt, which has been accumulating for 17 years, the indictment alleges.
Gupta is accused of failing to file federal income tax returns between the tax years of 2013 and 2018.
Gupta, who could face prison time and fines if convicted of the federal violation, couldn’t be reached Thursday for comment by telephone or text.
The Indiana Roll of Attorneys indicates the Indiana Supreme Court suspended Gupta’s personal injury law practice June 18 for alleged misconduct. The Supreme Court hasn't disclosed the nature of the alleged disciplinary violations.
Michael E. Brown, an Indianapolis attorney representing Gupta in the disciplinary matter, said Gupta is working to resolve that matter and declined further comment.
Brown said another attorney is dealing with Gupta’s tax matters. Court records don’t yet identify a defense attorney in Gupta's federal tax case.
You have free articles remaining.
The federal indictment alleges that, nine years ago, a U.S. Tax Court first ordered Gupta to pay the IRS more than $116,000 in taxes, penalties and interests for the tax years of 2002 and 2003.
“From then on, Gupta refused to pay any money to the IRS, despite having the ability to do so,” the indictment states.
Gupta’s gross income from his law practice exceeds $6 million over the past six years, according to the indictment.
It alleges Gupta also has failed to respond to more than 40 IRS notices and letters directing him to file missing tax returns and pay the balance of his taxes.
He has avoided IRS efforts to seize the overdue taxes from his personal bank accounts by keeping large sums of money out of the banking system, the indictment states.
It alleges Gupta used a relative and friends to hide money from the IRS and held other personal funds in the form of cashier’s checks.
He also evaded IRS efforts to levy his personal bank account funds by using his law firm’s bank to purchases his cars, pay rent for a downtown Chicago apartment, furnish two homes, make mortgage payments and buy a nearly $1.1 million personal residence, the indictment alleges.
Gupta was admitted to the practice of law in Indiana on Oct. 23, 1995, according to the Indiana Roll of Attorneys. A Facebook page in his name indicates he represents doctors and hospitals in medical malpractice matters.