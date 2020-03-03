Feds seek 10 years for 2 Chicago cops in bogus raids case

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors are seeking 10 years each in prison for a veteran Chicago police sergeant and an officer in his gang crime squad who were convicted last year of using bogus search warrants to raid homes and steal cash and drugs.

Prosecutors said in a court filing that the conduct of Sgt. Xavier Elizondo and Officer David Salgado was such a fundamental breach of the public’s trust the longtime cops deserve far more time behind bars than what sentencing guidelines typically call for, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“The institutional havoc wrought by defendants’ conduct is real,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sean Franzblau and Ankur Srivastava wrote in Friday's 17-page filing. “The defendants not only harmed individual victims, but they also impaired the public’s confidence in law enforcement.”

Prosecutors said in their filing that the damage caused by the officers’ alleged actions continues to unfold, with the Cook County state’s attorney’s office having dismissed 37 criminal cases to date that were tainted by Elizondo’s and Saglado’s involvement. In addition, at least 10 civil rights lawsuits are pending against the officers and the city in federal court.