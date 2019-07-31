HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors have yet to decide whether to seek the execution of the alleged ringleader of a criminal enterprise and estranged husband of a Gary city councilwoman.
Three other local men associated with the violent Gary drug trafficking organization may face life imprisonment but not the death penalty, according to federal authorities.
Sources close to the case said a panel of senior U.S. Justice Department attorneys is still reviewing the potential punishment to be sought against Teddia Caldwell, 44, some 17 months after charges were first filed. He is the estranged husband of Gary Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr would make the final decision, according to the Justice Department’s published protocols for the review of all federal death penalty cases.
The lack of a decision may affect the trial, now scheduled fewer than 10 weeks away, for Teddia Caldwell and other co-defendants on charges of murder, drug conspiracy and operating a continuing criminal enterprise.
The criminal enterprise charge carries the choice of two maximum penalties — life imprisonment or the death penalty.
Senior officials of the Justice Department review all federal court death penalty cases to ensure they are free of any racial discrimination or any other improper biases.
Court records indicate the Justice Department’s Capital Review Committee heard arguments from both the local federal prosecutors and defense attorneys earlier this summer.
U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch II issued a court notice late last month stating the decision was made not to seek capital punishment against Gary men Devonte "Lil Bro" Hodge, 27; Devontae Martin, 25; and Taquan "Boonie" Clarke, 25.
Caldwell and Hodge are accused of fatally shooting Akeem Oliver, 29, on Oct. 8, 2016, in an alley south of the intersection of 20th Avenue and Virginia Street in Gary. Caldwell, Martin and Clarke are accused of fatally shooting Kevin Hood, 43, on July 28, 2017, outside his car wash business near the intersection of 15th Avenue and Massachusetts Street.
The government alleges those homicides were committed in the course of Caldwell’s illicit drug trafficking.
Barnes-Caldwell told The Times last year she is estranged from her husband and has vehemently denied allegations she in any way used her position in Gary city government to help his alleged criminal enterprise.
The U.S. attorney's office charged Teddia Caldwell and eight others in February 2018 with distributing cocaine and heroin over a two-year period, following a months-long investigation by the Gang Response Investigative Team task force in partnership with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Caldwell’s other co-defendants include Victor Young, 45; Cornell "Knuckles" Allen, 40; Terry Brown, 33; Paronica Bonds, 35; and Demetrius "Detroit" Brinkley, 31.
They are charged with drug dealing — but not murder.
Brown pleaded guilty Nov. 27 to the sale of narcotics and a firearm to a confidential informant. He is serving a 70-month sentence.
Allen signed a plea agreement, dated Monday, in which he has consented to plead guilty to being part of a conspiracy to the large-scale distribution of cocaine and heroin in return for the promise of a lighter sentence.