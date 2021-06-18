Feds want lengthy prison sentence for former Portage Mayor James Snyder

HAMMOND — Federal prosecutors are again demanding imprisonment for former Portage Mayor James E. Snyder.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jill R. Koster is asking U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly to impose a lengthy sentence July 16 on Snyder for bribery and tax evasion.

Defense attorneys have already demanded the judge order Snyder’s acquittal, or at least a new trial on the bribery count.

His defense team has previously expressed confidence Snyder’s guilty verdicts will be overturned on appeal. They are expected to offer further argument next week on the issue of sentencing.

While Koster doesn’t enumerate how long a prison term Snyder deserves, she previously called on the court, two years ago, to sentence him to 47 months.

Her memorandum to the court, made public Friday, now only states that Snyder’s sentence should fall within the federal sentencing guidelines in such cases. She said an earlier guideline calculation put Snyder’s anticipated sentence between 46 to 57 months.

Koster argues that justice demands Snyder’s imprisonment to deter other elected officials from public corruption.