Felon linked to August gas station slaying faces magistrate following this week's arrest

CROWN POINT — A man accused in an August homicide faced a Lake Criminal Court magistrate Friday after being arrested this week while allegedly attempting to evade authorities as he exited an abandoned home.

Myles S. Thomas, 26, of Gary, was among several men charged in the Aug. 22 homicide of Rayvon Harris, 29, of Gary, inside the Save gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

Thomas told Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan he would need a public defender to represent him.

Sullivan entered a not guilty plea on Thomas' behalf and appointed the Lake County public defender's office.

Thomas said he was on probation in federal court and had a pending case in Gary City Court.

According to court records, Thomas pleaded guilty in 2018 to being a felon in possession of a firearm and agreed to forfeit a Bushmaster 5.56mm rifle and 60 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition. Police seized the gun and ammunition from him during a traffic stop July 5, 2017, in Michigan City.

He was sentenced to more than three years in prison, followed by one year on supervised release. He was released from prison in June, U.S. Bureau of Prison records show.