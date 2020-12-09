Felony charges filed against LOFS, 2 security guards alleging impersonation of cops

In a number of cases, security guards allowed allegedly drunken drivers to find other means of transportation home after being pulled over, the source said.

The recent charges follow another incident in which security guards for the facility are again accused of playing cop.

More than years ago, the state revoked the Lakes of the Fours Seasons security force's emergency vehicle authorization. But earlier this year, two of its security workers pulled over a 15-year-old driver while using marked vehicles and wearing uniforms, then chased the boy when he fled, court records allege.

Indiana State Police learned of the pursuit July 26, after the Lakes of the Four Seasons public safety department requested that troopers respond and take a report because the boy damaged a gate as he sped away from the security workers, according to court documents.

Lakes of the Four Seasons provided state police with reports and footage from a body camera worn by Almada, one of the two guards charged in the recent case.

That footage showed Almada and co-defendant Wood pursued the teenager as the teen sped away after Wood stopped the teen for speeding, Lake Criminal Court records state.