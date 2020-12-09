 Skip to main content
Felony charges filed against LOFS, 2 security guards alleging impersonation of cops
Felony charges filed against LOFS, 2 security guards alleging impersonation of cops

CROWN POINT — Nearly two years after a criminal probe opened into a Region gated community's security team, felony charges have been filed against two of the guards and the homeowner's association itself.

The Lake County prosecutor's office filed level 6 felony charges Monday against Lakes of the Four Seasons Property Owners Association and its security workers, Adam L. Wood, 21, of South Haven, and Michael R. Almada, 23, of Portage. The charges allege impersonation of police officers.

Felony charges filed against LOFS, 2 security workers alleging they're impersonating police

Indiana State Police investigators raid the Lakes of the Four Seasons security force's main office just before 9 a.m. Nov. 10, 2018.

Two years ago, state police investigators raided the main security building at the main entrance of the gated community, located near Winfield.

At the time, sources with knowledge of the probe said it was, in part, an investigation into impersonation of public servants and other potential criminal offenses related to traffic stops made by Four Seasons security guards.

A source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed the warrants were being served on Lakes of the Four Seasons security as part of a probe into reports of drunken driving and other traffic offenses that weren’t reported to state or local authorities.

In some cases, motorists driving on the private roadways of the gated subdivision were reportedly pulled over, detained and even assessed fines ranging into the hundreds of dollars, payable to the homeowners' association, the source said.

In a number of cases, security guards allowed allegedly drunken drivers to find other means of transportation home after being pulled over, the source said.

Felony charges filed against LOFS, 2 security workers alleging they're impersonating police

Indiana State Police investigators raid the Lakes of the Four Seasons security force's main office in November 2018.

The recent charges follow another incident in which security guards for the facility are again accused of playing cop.

More than years ago, the state revoked the Lakes of the Fours Seasons security force's emergency vehicle authorization. But earlier this year, two of its security workers pulled over a 15-year-old driver while using marked vehicles and wearing uniforms, then chased the boy when he fled, court records allege.

Indiana State Police learned of the pursuit July 26, after the Lakes of the Four Seasons public safety department requested that troopers respond and take a report because the boy damaged a gate as he sped away from the security workers, according to court documents.

Lakes of the Four Seasons provided state police with reports and footage from a body camera worn by Almada, one of the two guards charged in the recent case.

That footage showed Almada and co-defendant Wood pursued the teenager as the teen sped away after Wood stopped the teen for speeding, Lake Criminal Court records state.

The Lakes of the Four Seasons Property Owners Association is not licensed by the Indiana Private Investigator and Security Guard Licensing Board.

Unless they work elsewhere as sworn police officers, LOFS security workers do not have authority to perform police functions, court records state. 

Felony charges filed against LOFS, 2 security workers alleging they're impersonating police

Indiana State Police investigators raid Lakes of the Four Seasons security force's main office in November 2018.

The charges against the association and two of its security workers come after the two-year probe by Indiana State Police, with assistance from the Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana attorney general's office.

The attorney general's office opened its own investigation into the LOFS security department after receiving a complaint from a resident who claimed its public safety director had "stomped out" charcoal briquettes on a stump in his yard in October 2017. The man complained the public safety director had no authority to act as a police officer.

The attorney general's office issued a subpoena to Lakes of the Four Seasons for all traffic stop records from 2017 to 2018, then turned the documents over to Indiana State Police.

On Nov. 8, 2018, state police executed a search warrant at the Four Seasons security office and seized numerous LOFS security reports and paperwork, including a security manual, court records state.

According to the manual, the association provides all equipment except firearms to security workers, including vehicles, patches, badge and uniforms. The manual also required security workers to use "red lights and/or sirens" when using their vehicles as "emergency vehicles."

The LOFS association was once authorized by the Indiana Department of Transportation to operate its vehicles with an "emergency vehicle designation." However, state police determined the association was using blue lights on its vehicles in violation of a state law that prohibits such use on all vehicles except those operated by genuine police.

A state police investigator was present Sept. 25, 2018, when INDOT revoked LOFS' emergency vehicle authority, court records state.

"The association as informed that they would only be permitted to use amber and white lighting and were not allowed to pursue vehicles or complete traffic stops," court records state.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

