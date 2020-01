Female shot while walking home, police say

GARY — A female victim was shot while walking home in what investigators are saying was a domestic incident.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, police responded to reported assault with a firearm at East 20th Avenue and Mississippi Street, according to Gary Police Department reports.

Officers found a female with a gunshot wound in the area, Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield said. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, police are not disclosing her age.

The victim told officers she was walking home when she was shot by a known person, police said. Westerfield said it was a domestic situation and there was no threat to the public. The gunshot wound was not life-threatening and the victim is expected to recover.

The investigation is ongoing and police cannot release any further information at this time, Westerfield said.

