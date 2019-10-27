MORGAN TWP. — “She woke up at six o’clock this morning to come to this,” Jessica Regnier said of her daughter Lily Regnier, 4.
Lily, who was dressed in a head-to-toe owl costume, said she loves owls “because of their feathers,” as she clutched a real owl feather in her tiny hand.
Lily, and hundreds of other Northwest Indiana residents, shared their passion for these solitary, nocturnal and sometimes mysterious birds of prey at Festival of Owls, hosted by Humane Indiana at the Porter County Expo Center Saturday.
It was the second year for the fledgling festival, which more than doubled its attendance over that of last year. This year’s advance online registration numbers prompted the center to move the festival from the limited space and parking on the grounds of Humane Indiana Wildlife in Valparaiso to the Expo Center.
The wildlife center, which opened in 2014 in the Washington Township area of Valparaiso, is part of Humane Indiana in Highland and cares for injured, ill and orphaned animals and rehabilitates them to be released back into the wild to live out their natural lives.
Sixty-five people attended last year’s event, but at least 200 signed up online for this year’s event said Humane Indiana CEO Brian Fitzpatrick.
“We sold out last year, and people were so engaged,” said Fitzpatrick. “We know we have something special here.”
Saturday’s event included six wildlife experts from around the state including Carol Blacketer, of the Wildcat Creek Wildlife Center in Delphi, Indiana; Amy Kearns, of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources; and Rafi Wilkenson, of the Indiana Dunes National Park.
Humane Indiana Wildlife’s own humane educator and rehabilitator, Nicole Harmon, showed off the center’s “ambassador” owls, including Great Horned, Eastern Screech and Snowy owls. The center has 23 ambassador animals — those who arrived at the center injured or ill and have been rehabilitated, but cannot be released back into the wild due to their injuries.
Wilkenson helped audience members learn how best to photograph owls and other birds, while Sarah Barnes, of Shirley Heinze Land Trust, talked about the group’s Saw Whet owl banding program in Northwest Indiana.
Lisa Littlejohn, of Rensselaer, Indiana, and her husband, Barry, feel a connection with Humane Indiana Wildlife and attended the festival for the first time.
The Littlejohns donate to the wildlife center, and two years ago, Lisa Littlejohn drove from Rensselaer to the Humane Indiana Wildlife Center with an injured baby robin.
“We live in the woods, and we hear owls, so we wanted to come and take a look at what they are doing,” said Barry Littlejohn.
At the festival, eleven Humane Indiana environmental partners, such as the Dunes Learning Center, Dunes Calumet Audubon and Save the Dunes, lined the Expo Center building with their displays to provide information to visitors. Attendees also helped the Indiana DNR preserve Barn owls by building nesting boxes for the endangered species.
Sisters Linda Lucas and Edith Webb, both of Monticello, Indiana, attended the festival for the first time because Lucas is “owl crazy.”
Sporting an owl pendant and owl earrings, Lucas said she also has owl statues, figurines, glass, clothing and embroidery at home.
“It’s hard to sit in her living room,” said Webb. “I look for stuff like this for her, because she is owl-obsessed.”
Webb said she and her sister have had a lifelong connection with the birds. The sisters grew up in Battleground, Indiana, near the banks of the Wabash River, and owls would fly out of the woods and sit in their driveway.
On Saturday, Webb and her sister were in their glory at Festival of Owls, and Lucas is convinced the owl is her “spirit animal.”
“Because like an owl, I’m extremely wise and all-knowing,” joked Lucas.
Festival proceeds fund the rehabilitation and release of the center’s wildlife admissions — about 300 year-to-date, said Fitzpatrick. He predicted that number will grow to 2,200 by year-end — up from 1,800 in 2018, despite the nearly 20,000 people the center will educate this year through outreach to schools, libraries and assisted living centers.
“We feed orphaned babies and injured wildlife from 7 a.m to 8 p.m at the center,” said Fitzpatrick. “The more we have to take care of, the more the cost goes up.”
For more information on Humane Indiana Wildlife, go to the center’s web site at humaneindiana.org/wildlife, or phone the center at 219-299-8027.