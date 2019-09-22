HIGHLAND — Highland Main Street and the Highland Redevelopment Commission host the 2019 Highland Festival of the Trail Oct. 5 in downtown Highland.
It runs from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Jewett Street, from Kennedy Avenue to 4th Street (location of the Highland branch of the LC Public Library).
This year’s event will feature art-related and artisan vendor booths, live music at the Mural Alcove, and a small Farmerss Market, presented by Zandstra’s Farm and Greenhouse. There will a number of food options available with food trucks onsite, and restaurant choices throughout Highland's downtown, which will also be hosting the Highland Fire Department's annual open house and sidewalk sales.
Musical performers at the festival include the Highland High School Camerata Orchestra, Dominic Ruffalo and Weary Bones Bluegrass Band.
In addition, the Highland Branch of the Lake County Public Library will be holding an Arts & Crafts Smorgasbord for children from 1-3 p.m. and a Teen Art Show from 2-3 p.m.
In the event of bad weather, the festival will be held in the greenhouse of Zandstra’s Farm and Greenhouse, 10202 Kennedy Ave.
For information and updates, go to the Facebook Event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/456941271772803/, or follow the hashtag #2019HighlandFOTT.
Admission to the family-friendly event is free.