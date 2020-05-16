Fewer Indiana high school graduates are attending college, state report finds

The downward trend of Indiana students attending college continues, according to a new state report.
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education released its annual Indiana College Readiness Report on Wednesday revealing only 61% of Hoosier students are going into college after high school, compared to 65% of students four years ago.
The commission's annual report pulls data collected by the ICHE, the Indiana Department of Education and the National Student Clearinghouse. Data in this year's report are based on 2018 high school graduates and those entering college in the 2018-19 school year.
Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers attributes the continuing decline of Indiana's college-going rate to a once-strong economy leading more students to enter the workforce directly, rather than continue their education.
"We have been keeping a sharp eye on this slow decline for several years," Lubbers said in a commission news release. "It is too early to tell if that trend will continue due to the coronavirus-related downturn. However, for many Hoosiers who are out of work or considering a new career path, this is the time to re-skill or enhance their options with advanced education."
The 2020 College Readiness Report provides statewide, county-level and school-specific data.
Porter County records the highest college-going rate in Northwest Indiana at 67%, followed by Lake County at 61%, Jasper County at 60%, Newton County at 54% and LaPorte County at 48%.
The 2020 report also details students' academic interests, high school diploma type and early college education.
Other data in the report show that while the state college-going rate continues to decline, a majority of Indiana students are receiving college credit while still in high school.
The report shows 64% of high school graduates earn early college credit through Advanced Placement or dual-credit programs.
Of those students earning early college credit through an Indiana public college, nearly 75% enroll in higher education after high school and 89% who took Advanced Placement exams enrolled in college.
Grade point averages for students in their first year of college are showing an increase, especially among minority students, according to the report, while the need for remediation among high school graduates is decreasing.
The percentage of high school graduates who need remediation has dropped from 28% in 2014 to just 9% with those graduating in 2018, according to the report.
Statewide, 75% of Hoosier high school graduates persist to their second year of college.
"It is more crucial than ever to emphasize the value of higher education," Lubbers said. "That includes ensuring students connect with the most appropriate options for their futures, so that they persist and complete and are able to fully utilize the opportunities that come along with higher learning — whatever form it takes."
To read the full report or find school-specific data, see the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's website at in.gov/che/2489.htm.
