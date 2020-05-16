Fewer Indiana high school graduates are attending college, state report finds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The downward trend of Indiana students attending college continues, according to a new state report.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education released its annual Indiana College Readiness Report on Wednesday revealing only 61% of Hoosier students are going into college after high school, compared to 65% of students four years ago.

The commission's annual report pulls data collected by the ICHE, the Indiana Department of Education and the National Student Clearinghouse. Data in this year's report are based on 2018 high school graduates and those entering college in the 2018-19 school year.

Indiana Commissioner for Higher Education Teresa Lubbers attributes the continuing decline of Indiana's college-going rate to a once-strong economy leading more students to enter the workforce directly, rather than continue their education.

"We have been keeping a sharp eye on this slow decline for several years," Lubbers said in a commission news release. "It is too early to tell if that trend will continue due to the coronavirus-related downturn. However, for many Hoosiers who are out of work or considering a new career path, this is the time to re-skill or enhance their options with advanced education."