Fewer new COVID-19 cases among Hoosier students, teachers reported last week than week before

Down from last week, just shy of 5,000 new student COVID-19 cases were reported by the state Monday.

The latest update of the Indiana COVID-19 data report lists 4,996 new student positive cases and 254 new teacher positive cases. Another 397 positive cases were reported among school staff.

All three categories saw fewer new cases reported than the previous update. New cases are those reported to the Indiana Department of Health since the last weekly dashboard update, which comes out on Mondays.

Statewide, nearly 45% of the cases are reported in students ages 10 to 14, with another quarter of cases among 5- to 9-year-olds and a little more than 28% of cases reported in students ages 15 to 19.

A little more than half of teacher cases are reported among people in their 30s and 40s, and 82% of cases are reportedly from female teachers.

IDOH has a breakdown of cases per school. As of Monday, there were no schools with zero reported cases and more than 1,700 with one or more cases. Another 627 schools hadn’t reported to the state.