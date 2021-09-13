 Skip to main content
Fewer new COVID-19 cases among Hoosier students, teachers reported last week than week before
Fewer new COVID-19 cases among Hoosier students, teachers reported last week than week before

Hammond Central High School first day

Hammond Central High School

 John J. Watkins, File, The Times

Down from last week, just shy of 5,000 new student COVID-19 cases were reported by the state Monday. 

The latest update of the Indiana COVID-19 data report lists 4,996 new student positive cases and 254 new teacher positive cases. Another 397 positive cases were reported among school staff. 

All three categories saw fewer new cases reported than the previous update. New cases are those reported to the Indiana Department of Health since the last weekly dashboard update, which comes out on Mondays.

Statewide, nearly 45% of the cases are reported in students ages 10 to 14, with another quarter of cases among 5- to 9-year-olds and a little more than 28% of cases reported in students ages 15 to 19.

Ride along with Officer Jimmy Weller as he patrols the region's border of Lake Michigan as part of the Lake County Sheriff's Marine Unit. Video by Connor Burge. 

A little more than half of teacher cases are reported among people in their 30s and 40s, and 82% of cases are reportedly from female teachers. 

IDOH has a breakdown of cases per school. As of Monday, there were no schools with zero reported cases and more than 1,700 with one or more cases. Another 627 schools hadn’t reported to the state.

The decrease in reported cases can be seen locally when looking at districts such as Crown Point Community School Corp. For the weeks of Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, there were 50 and 55 cases between students and staff, respectively. That number dropped to 35 new cases during the week of Sept. 6. 

Fewer student cases were reported in Crown Point, but staff cases actually increased. Nine cases were reported among staff last week, compared to the four reported the week before. 

Gary Community School Corp. doesn’t keep an aggregated data dashboard on its district website, but it does report data for each school to the state department of health. According to those reports, West Side Leadership Academy had eight new cases and Bailly Middle School, McCullough Academy and Beveridge Elementary School had fewer than five each. 

Here’s a closer look at COVID-19 numbers in Region districts, according to the most recent data available on their dashboards:

Crown Point Community School Corp.

  • Total student cases: 129

  • Total staff cases: 17

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

School City of Hammond

  • Total student cases: 113

  • Total staff cases: 19

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

Duneland School Corp. 

  • Active cases: 32

  • Total cases: 96

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Lake Central School Corp. 

  • Total student cases: 123

  • Total staff cases: 17

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 10

Portage Township Schools

  • Active student and staff cases: 71

  • Total student and staff cases: 151

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Valparaiso Community School

  • Total positive cases: 115

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Tri-Creek School Corp. 

  • Total positive cases: 111

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 17

LaPorte Community School Corp. 

  • Total students cases: 98

  • Total staff cases: 19

  • Masks: Optional 

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

East Porter County School Corp. 

  • Active cases: 4

  • Masks: Optional

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Griffith Public Schools

  • Total student cases: 64

  • Total staff cases: 10

  • Masks: Optional 

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Union Township School Corp. 

  • Total active cases: 0

  • Masks: Optional

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

School City of East Chicago

  • Total student cases: 39

  • Total staff cases: 8

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 17

Michigan City Area Schools

  • Total student cases: 27

  • Total staff cases: 5

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

Gallery: Region marks 20th anniversary of 9/11

Communities across the Region hosted memorial events Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Here are some of the best visuals from the day.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

