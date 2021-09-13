Fewer new COVID-19 cases among Hoosier students, teachers reported last week than week before

Down from last week, just shy of 5,000 new student COVID-19 cases were reported by the state Monday.
The latest update of the Indiana COVID-19 data report lists 4,996 new student positive cases and 254 new teacher positive cases. Another 397 positive cases were reported among school staff.
All three categories saw fewer new cases reported than the previous update. New cases are those reported to the Indiana Department of Health since the last weekly dashboard update, which comes out on Mondays.
Statewide, nearly 45% of the cases are reported in students ages 10 to 14, with another quarter of cases among 5- to 9-year-olds and a little more than 28% of cases reported in students ages 15 to 19.
A little more than half of teacher cases are reported among people in their 30s and 40s, and 82% of cases are reportedly from female teachers.
IDOH has a breakdown of cases per school. As of Monday, there were no schools with zero reported cases and more than 1,700 with one or more cases. Another 627 schools hadn’t reported to the state.
The decrease in reported cases can be seen locally when looking at districts such as Crown Point Community School Corp. For the weeks of Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, there were 50 and 55 cases between students and staff, respectively. That number dropped to 35 new cases during the week of Sept. 6.
Fewer student cases were reported in Crown Point, but staff cases actually increased. Nine cases were reported among staff last week, compared to the four reported the week before.
Gary Community School Corp. doesn’t keep an aggregated data dashboard on its district website, but it does report data for each school to the state department of health. According to those reports, West Side Leadership Academy had eight new cases and Bailly Middle School, McCullough Academy and Beveridge Elementary School had fewer than five each.
Here’s a closer look at COVID-19 numbers in Region districts, according to the most recent data available on their dashboards:
Total student cases: 129
Total staff cases: 17
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 18
Total student cases: 113
Total staff cases: 19
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 18
Active cases: 32
Total cases: 96
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total student cases: 123
Total staff cases: 17
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 10
Active student and staff cases: 71
Total student and staff cases: 151
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total positive cases: 115
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total positive cases: 111
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 17
Total students cases: 98
Total staff cases: 19
Masks: Optional
First day of school: Aug. 11
Active cases: 4
Masks: Optional
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total student cases: 64
Total staff cases: 10
Masks: Optional
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total active cases: 0
Masks: Optional
First day of school: Aug. 11
Total student cases: 39
Total staff cases: 8
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 17
Total student cases: 27
Total staff cases: 5
Masks: Required
First day of school: Aug. 18