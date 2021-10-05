 Skip to main content
Fewer than 3,000 new student COVID-19 cases reported this week
This Times file photo shows a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic previously hosted in Hammond. 

 Steve Euvino, file, The Times

Around this time last month, the Indiana Department of Health reported more than 6,000 new student COVID-19 cases. But Monday, fewer than 3,000 were reported. 

The latest update of the Indiana COVID-19 data report lists 2,906 new student positive cases and 155 new teacher positive cases. Another 257 positive cases were reported among school staff. 

All three categories saw fewer new cases reported this week than last week. Last week, there were 3,364 new student cases reported, 182 new teacher cases and 317 new staff cases. 

In total, there have been 32,963 student cases reported since July. There have been 1,693 teacher positive cases and 2,555 among staff. 

New cases are those reported to the Indiana Department of Health since the last weekly dashboard update. 

Gary Community School Corp. doesn’t keep an aggregated data dashboard on its district website, but it does report data for each school to the state department of health. According to those reports, West Side Leadership Academy has had 36 total cases and Bailly Middle School has had 12, McCullough Academy has had eight, and Beveridge Elementary School has had six. 

Here’s a closer look at COVID-19 numbers in Region districts, according to the most recent data available on their dashboards:

Crown Point Community School Corp.

  • Total student cases: 206

  • Total staff cases: 22

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

School City of Hammond

  • Total student cases: 225

  • Total staff cases: 29

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

Duneland School Corp. 

  • Active cases: 8

  • Total cases: 124

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Lake Central School Corp. 

  • Total student cases: 141

  • Total staff cases: 20

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 10

Portage Township Schools

  • Active student and staff cases: 33

  • Total student and staff cases: 201

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Valparaiso Community Schools

  • Total positive cases: 193

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Tri-Creek School Corp. 

  • Total positive cases: 140

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 17

LaPorte Community School Corp. 

  • Total students cases: 142

  • Total staff cases: 29

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

East Porter County School Corp. 

  • Active cases: 3

  • Masks: Optional

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Griffith Public Schools

  • Total student cases: 100

  • Total staff cases: 15

  • Masks: Optional 

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

Union Township School Corp. 

  • Active cases: 6

  • Masks: Optional

  • First day of school: Aug. 11

School City of East Chicago

  • Total student cases: 61

  • Total staff cases: 14

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 17

Michigan City Area Schools

  • Total student cases: 61

  • Total staff cases: 10

  • Masks: Required

  • First day of school: Aug. 18

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

