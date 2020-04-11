Fiddlehead features 'dragside pickup' in Michigan City

Wilma Fingerdo delivers a meal to a customer for curbside pickup on Saturday outside Fiddlehead in Michigan City.
Kale Wilk, The Times
From left, Jayda Pill, Dena Love Richards-Stratton and Wilma Fingerdoo take meals out to cars for curbside pickup on Saturday at Fiddlehead in Michigan City.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jayda Pill, left, and Wilma Fingerdo check on customers and their pickup orders on Saturday outside Fiddlehead in Michigan City. The restaurant had drag queens help bring curbside takeout food to customers.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jayda Pill cracks up a car full of customers waiting for food on Saturday outside Fiddlehad in Michigan City.
Fiddlehead at 422 Franklin St in the Uptown Arts District in downtown Michigan City initially closed after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered dining rooms to be shut down, initially discounting all its food by 50% to use up its remaining inventory. But as the coronavirus pandemic dragged on, the restaurant known for creative American cuisine like the Hipster and Mother Clucker sandwiches decided to reopen.
Like many Region restaurants, it had to get creative to draw business at a time when it is legally only allowed to do carryout and delivery. So Fiddlehead rolled out "dragside pickup" Saturday, hoping to attract customers by having drag queens bring out the food to make the experience more entertaining and memorable.
Other Northwest Indiana eateries offer sales, BOGO sandwiches and the chance to buy health care workers food to drum up business during the pandemic, when many people are staying home with fridges full of stockpiled groceries.
Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.
Jayda Pill, left, and Wilma Fingerdo check on customers and their pickup orders on Saturday outside Fiddlehead in Michigan City. The restaurant had drag queens help bring curbside takeout food to customers.