Fiddlehead features 'dragside pickup' in Michigan City

Fiddlehead at 422 Franklin St in the Uptown Arts District in downtown Michigan City initially closed after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered dining rooms to be shut down, initially discounting all its food by 50% to use up its remaining inventory. But as the coronavirus pandemic dragged on, the restaurant known for creative American cuisine like the Hipster and Mother Clucker sandwiches decided to reopen.

Like many Region restaurants, it had to get creative to draw business at a time when it is legally only allowed to do carryout and delivery. So Fiddlehead rolled out "dragside pickup" Saturday, hoping to attract customers by having drag queens bring out the food to make the experience more entertaining and memorable.

Other Northwest Indiana eateries offer sales, BOGO sandwiches and the chance to buy health care workers food to drum up business during the pandemic, when many people are staying home with fridges full of stockpiled groceries.

