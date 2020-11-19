 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fierce winds prompt wind advisories, extend heightened fire risk in Region
alert urgent

Fierce winds prompt wind advisories, extend heightened fire risk in Region

{{featured_button_text}}
Fierce winds prompt wind advisories, extend heightened fire risk in Region

Strong winds with gusts as high as 45 mph are expected to pass through the Calumet Region today, which prompted wind advisories for the area and continued an increased risk for fires to spread rapidly, the National Weather Service reported.

 Provided, National Weather Service

Strong wind gusts will continue to move across the Calumet Region today, which will extend a heighten risk for fires and likely cause other hazards, the National Weather Service reported.

Forecasters predicted gusts could reach maximum speeds of more than 45 mph, which prompted NWS to issue wind advisories for all of Northwest Indiana and much of central and northeast Illinois.

Advisories go into effect 9 a.m. local time and are set to expire 4 p.m. today.

Winds are expected to blow southwest at speeds of 20-30 mph, with wind gusts of 45 mph in much of the Region.

When dry conditions and low relative humidity, which are common in the fall, combine with strong winds, it increases the likelihood for fires to spread rapidly until they become out of control, NWS said.

The agency urged the public to refrain from burning anything outdoors to prevent fires from spreading.

WATCH NOW: Aerial footage shows scorched land after brush fire; officials continue investigation

High-speed winds could cause unsecured objects to blow around or down tree limbs, which may result in power outages.

Anyone driving on eastbound or westbound roads may experience difficulty as winds whip through the area.

People should secure any outdoor objects they are able to and use extra caution while driving, NWS said.

There have been several fires in the Calumet Region in recent weeks — especially in Gary, where firefighters recently battled two industrial blazes and a brush fire that scorched large swathes of land.

Homes were evacuated and a Lake County Sheriff's Department helicopter was used to quell flames during the large brush fire, which caused plumes of smoke to spread onto Interstate 80/94, limiting visibility for drivers passing through.

Just days later, up to four acres and some nearby structures and vehicles were burned in Crown Point after a brush fire broke out there.

Open burning, which the Indiana Department of Environmental Management defines as "the burning of materials that releases smoke directly into the air," is banned in Lake and Porter counties.

After series of brush fires in area, officials remind public to follow local burning protocols

Photos: Across the Midwest, businesses fight to continue during COVID-19

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Heading into holidays, US COVID testing strained

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts