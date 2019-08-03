{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

CHICAGO — Two people were killed and three people were sent to the hospital in an early morning crash on Interstate 94.

At 2:32 a.m. police responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-94 southbound lanes at Sibley Boulevard, according to Illinois State Police. 

As of 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police  said southbound lanes are still partially closed down. 

All three vehicles were driving in the southbound lanes when they became involved in a crash, police said. The wreck caused one vehicle, a black semitrailer, to go off the road and hit a concrete bridge support at Sibley Boulevard.

The semitrailer burst into flames, becoming fully engulfed, police said. The two occupants of the semitrailer died from injuries at the scene, police said. Their gender, age and names have not been released.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Three others went to the hospital, including the driver of a black Chevrolet Impala and the driver and a passenger of a black Jeep SUV. They suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The crash is still under investigation, according to the Illinois State Police. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

Here are the most-read stories from the past week

1 of 25

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
2
1
0

Tags

Breaking News/Crime Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.