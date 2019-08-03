CHICAGO — Two people were killed and three people were sent to the hospital in an early morning crash on Interstate 94.
At 2:32 a.m. police responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-94 southbound lanes at Sibley Boulevard, according to Illinois State Police.
As of 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Illinois State Police said southbound lanes are still partially closed down.
All three vehicles were driving in the southbound lanes when they became involved in a crash, police said. The wreck caused one vehicle, a black semitrailer, to go off the road and hit a concrete bridge support at Sibley Boulevard.
The semitrailer burst into flames, becoming fully engulfed, police said. The two occupants of the semitrailer died from injuries at the scene, police said. Their gender, age and names have not been released.
Three others went to the hospital, including the driver of a black Chevrolet Impala and the driver and a passenger of a black Jeep SUV. They suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The crash is still under investigation, according to the Illinois State Police.
