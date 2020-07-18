Fiery motorcycle crash claim's man's life, fire chief says

GARY — A motorcyclist died in a fiery, two-vehicle crash on Saturday.
First responders were called to a wreck involving a vehicle and motorcycle mid-morning at W. 23rd Avenue and Broadway, said Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell.
The motorcycle burst into flames and the driver of the motorcycle died from injuries, he said.
The deceased man's identity has not yet been released. The crash is still under investigation and limited information was available Saturday.
Check back with nwi.com as this story develops.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!