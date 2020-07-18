You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fiery motorcycle crash claim's man's life, fire chief says
alert urgent

Fiery motorcycle crash claim's man's life, fire chief says

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A motorcyclist died in a fiery, two-vehicle crash on Saturday. 

First responders were called to a wreck involving a vehicle and motorcycle mid-morning at W. 23rd Avenue and Broadway, said Gary Fire Chief Sean O'Donnell. 

The motorcycle burst into flames and the driver of the motorcycle died from injuries, he said. 

The deceased man's identity has not yet been released. The crash is still under investigation and limited information was available Saturday.

Check back with nwi.com as this story develops.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: July 18

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts