Fifth delay in request to waive boy to adult court in Portage murder case

VALPARAISO — A fifth delay has occurred for a hearing to decide whether to waive a 16-year-old Gary boy to adult court to face charges of joining in on the November robbery and shooting death of 27-year-old Portage resident Adriana Saucedo.

This latest delay was triggered by the court without explanation, according to the order.

The hearing, which had been scheduled to take place Wednesday, has been moved to Sept. 30.

The last delay in the case was sought by prosecutors and the defense, who were waiting on information stemming from a mental health evaluation done on the boy.

A delay in the hearing was granted in April as a result of health concerns involving COVID-19. The defense had been granted a delay in February as a result of the boy being sent to a state facility to undergo the evaluation

The waiver hearing was first delayed in December as a result of the defense waiting on evidence from prosecutors.

The Times is not identifying the boy unless his case is waived to adult court.