Fight against COVID continues for Portage woman months after diagnosis

It has been more than three months since Portage resident Jennifer Kelley tested positive for COVID-19.
This week, she saw her physician again — one of several visits she has made over the past few months — to receive a steroid injection. Her doctor recently ordered an echocardiogram, an ultrasound of the heart, since Kelley is still extremely short of breath. She is awaiting the results.
“She’s worried I may have COVID cardiomyopathy because of how I’m gasping for air,” the 48-year-old said.
Kelley is what’s known as a “long-hauler,” or someone who is still experiencing symptoms of the illness several months after being diagnosed. Other names used to describe individuals with lingering symptoms include “post-COVID syndrome” or “post-acute COVID-19 syndrome,” says Dr. Dylan Slotar, an infectious disease physician on staff at Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
“For mild initial COVID infections, recovery time is around two weeks, and for severe disease, it is around three to six weeks,” Slotar said. “A person who continues to experience symptoms after this acute phase of illness could be considered a long-hauler.”
Research estimates that about 10% of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 become long-haulers, according to The Journal of the American Medical Association. Why some haven’t recovered from the disease months after testing positive has perplexed physicians.
Although some identified as long-haulers were hospitalized, others experienced very mild symptoms, according to the research.
In addition to shortness of breath, Kelley says she continues to feel extremely fatigued and is now suffering from severe hair loss, depression and anxiety. She has undergone CT lung screenings, which shows calcified granuloma, an inflammation of the tissue that has become calcified over time.
Kelley says she expects further testing on her heart and lungs.
“This has been a nightmare,” she says.
Dr. Erica Kaufman West, an infectious disease physician with Franciscan Health, says the Region experienced its first significant wave of cases from April to early summer, so local health care professionals are beginning to see more cases of long-haulers.
“From the literature, symptoms can be anything from persistent organ dysfunction, such as someone who still needs dialysis for kidney injury that hasn’t recovered, to something more nebulous like persistent fatigue,” she said.
Other symptoms reported include shortness of breath, a lingering cough, chest pain and a persistent loss of taste and smell, Slotar said.
“Some patients describe short-term memory loss and sensitivity to light and sounds,” he said.
Kelley and her boyfriend were both diagnosed July 28 after a visit to the hospital.
“He was really sick, and I wasn’t at first,” she recounts. “I took him to the ER, and we both had fevers. I didn’t know I even did.”
The hospital admitted Kelley because she has severe asthma, but sent her boyfriend, who wishes to stay anonymous, home. A few days later, after she was released, Kelley and her boyfriend returned to the ER, where he was diagnosed with severe, bilateral pneumonia.
Her boyfriend, who has diabetes and is 54, received treatment in the ICU for nearly three weeks. After the hospital released him, the two moved in together to help care for each other. Kelley says she was quarantined from her son for almost two months.
“Both of my boyfriend’s sons were positive, along with both his brothers, father and nephew,” she said.
While it’s easy to get fixated on death rates, West says survival doesn’t mean returning to a “normal” life for some.
“It’s true that of the total people with COVID, the mortality is not astronomical,” West said. “However, it’s becoming clearer that many patients will have weeks of recovery, and those who need hospitalization may have months before they get back to normal.”
It’s unclear, given that the virus is so new, if there will be any permanent symptoms that patients will need to learn to live with for an extended period of time, she says.
“There’s so much we just don’t know, and that’s what makes this virus so scary,” West said.
While Kelley’s boyfriend has been cleared to go back to work at one of the local steel mills, he still experiences shortness of breath and fatigue, Kelley says.
Earlier this month, Kelley’s employer filled her position at work since her FMLA expired. While Kelley is able to apply for another position at the company, she has not been medically cleared to go back to work.
“Emotionally I’m a mess,” she said. “I was quarantined away from my son for almost two months. It’s very depressing being alone — no human contact at all.”
The most difficult point, she says, was when her boyfriend spent nearly three weeks in the ICU. Now, she struggles with the anxiety of going out into public.
“I’m terrified I’m going to get sick again,” Kelley says.
Despite her asthma, prior to her diagnosis Kelley says she lived a normal life. Now, her life is anything but normal, she says.
“Please understand that this is real,” she said. “Wear masks, wash hands. I decided that I’m staying home for the holidays with my boyfriend and son. Don’t think you’re invincible. It can happen to anyone, any age.”
