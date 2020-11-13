Fight against COVID continues for Portage woman months after diagnosis

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kelley and her boyfriend were both diagnosed July 28 after a visit to the hospital.

“He was really sick, and I wasn’t at first,” she recounts. “I took him to the ER, and we both had fevers. I didn’t know I even did.”

The hospital admitted Kelley because she has severe asthma, but sent her boyfriend, who wishes to stay anonymous, home. A few days later, after she was released, Kelley and her boyfriend returned to the ER, where he was diagnosed with severe, bilateral pneumonia.

Her boyfriend, who has diabetes and is 54, received treatment in the ICU for nearly three weeks. After the hospital released him, the two moved in together to help care for each other. Kelley says she was quarantined from her son for almost two months.

“Both of my boyfriend’s sons were positive, along with both his brothers, father and nephew,” she said.

While it’s easy to get fixated on death rates, West says survival doesn’t mean returning to a “normal” life for some.

“It’s true that of the total people with COVID, the mortality is not astronomical,” West said. “However, it’s becoming clearer that many patients will have weeks of recovery, and those who need hospitalization may have months before they get back to normal.”