CROWN POINT — The city is getting ready for its closeup, again.
In January, Crown Point High School graduate Tre Manchester is heading back to the Region to film a short science-fiction movie.
The film, "Deviant" follows the story of a young boy, Liam, and his mom Rachel.
"Deviant" is inspired by "Super 8", "Stranger Things" and "X-Men" and is the first sci-fi project for Manchester's company, Atlas Pictures, he said.
"We just wanted to kind of shake things up and get back to our roots, if you will, with doing shorter length projects to keep our skills sharp and experiment with a new genre," he said during a phone call.
The story follows the mother and son duo as Rachel tries to keep Liam's telekinetic powers a secret.
"Once it's revealed, his life is in danger and so they're on the run, she's trying to keep him safe," Manchester the said.
The work is quite different from what Manchester has worked on in years past.
In the spring, Manchester returned to Crown Point to film a "Twilight Zone"-inspired series, "The Hayfield Hauntings." The series streamed on Facebook and featured a fictional Midwestern town, Hayfield, where residents often encounter the strange and paranormal.
Over the years, Manchester has had significant experience in writing and directing dramas. In 2015, his first full-length feature, "The Things We've Seen" garnered the attention of residents while filming around Crown Point.
Filming is set to take place in mid-January, with closures to follow. The nighttime shoot will take place at West Goldsborough and North West streets, with a portion of Goldsborough completely shut down.
North West Street will have temporary closures while the camera is rolling.
The closures received a greenlight from the city's Board of Works earlier this month.
"It's very cool that you remember your hometown," said member Michael Conquest.
Manchester said Atlas Pictures will partner with the American Museum of Military Vehicles for the film.
"We want to incorporate your local businesses or people who are interested in coming out and being involved," he said. "We always want to try and grow that network and provide an opportunity and a platform for people to be creative and involved in something that doesn't necessarily happen every day."
Currently, Manchester said Atlas Pictures is looking for cast and crew members. Those interested should reach out to Atlas Pictures on its Facebook page Atlas Film Studio.