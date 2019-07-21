MUNSTER —It was a humbling day for Adrianne May, CEO of Hospice of the Calumet Area, as she accepted an $87,000 check from the Friends of Hospice at a luncheon at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts.
"This is just an incredible group that has the heart for our mission to provide quality comfort care for patients and families," May said. The dedication and commitment of this group is very moving."
The Friends of Hospice, a fundraising auxiliary group of HCA, showcased their work and talents during their annual Summer Luncheon. A group of artisans design, create and sell everything from hand made cards, journals, notepads, clothing, jewelry, art and numerous other products and sell them throughout the year with all proceeds going to Hospice of the Calumet Area.
This year, Social Worker Laurie Yothment did a presentation about a free support services program sponsored by Hospice of the Calumet Area called Transitions. Transitions provides assistance to individuals and families who are adjusting to a life-limiting illness. The staff makes themselves available to provide community resources to meet their needs.
"It's an honor to offer this program to people who really need direction and support during a time that can be very overwhelming," said Laurie Yothment, Transitions coordinator. "This program is only offered because of the contributions of our supporters that know just how important an crucial it is to provide quality care to patients and families. We are grateful to our community for championing these efforts."
Hospice of the Calumet Area is a nonprofit organization that services all of Lake and Porter counties and parts of LaPorte County and bordering Illinois, regardless of ability to pay.
Last month, the organization received Hospice Honors Elite for providing the highest level of excellence in hospice care measured by the caregiver's point of view.
"It's important that we make the most of life and do our best to make a positive impact," said Candice Logue, Friends of Hospice treasurer and former president. "It's really an honor working with so many dedicated people that value one another and the inspiring service of Hospice of the Calumet Area."