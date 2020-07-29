Fire at abandoned Daniel Webster school leaves smoke damage, officials say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A fire in the closed Daniel Webster Elementary School left smoke damage throughout the building, officials said.

Gary firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to the school at 3720 Pierce Street, Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell said a pile of books and debris were set on fire in the gymnasium.

The last known fire at an abandoned Gary school was June 29 at the former Lew Wallace High School, The Times reported.

One firefighter suffered minor steam burns while responding to the fire, O'Donnell said.

Fire officials did not immediately provide additional details on the fire at the elementary school.

