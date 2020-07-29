You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fire at abandoned Daniel Webster school leaves smoke damage, officials say
alert urgent

Fire at abandoned Daniel Webster school leaves smoke damage, officials say

{{featured_button_text}}
Firefighter stock

Firefighter gear and a fire hose.

 Doug Ross, The Times

GARY — A fire in the closed Daniel Webster Elementary School left smoke damage throughout the building, officials said.

Gary firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to the school at 3720 Pierce Street, Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell said a pile of books and debris were set on fire in the gymnasium.

The last known fire at an abandoned Gary school was June 29 at the former Lew Wallace High School, The Times reported.

One firefighter suffered minor steam burns while responding to the fire, O'Donnell said.

Fire officials did not immediately provide additional details on the fire at the elementary school.

Check nwi.com for updates as more information is made available.

Gallery: Gary's abandoned schools

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What happens when you put grapes in microwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts