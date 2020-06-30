You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fire at Lew Wallace leaves one firefighter injured, officials confirm
breaking urgent

Fire at Lew Wallace leaves one firefighter injured, officials confirm

{{featured_button_text}}
Lew Wallace High School

Lew Wallace High School in Gary in December 2017. A firefighter was injured responding to a fire at the abandoned school Monday, fire officials said.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

GARY – A firefighter was injured while responding to a fire at the abandoned Lew Wallace High School Monday, fire officials said.

Gary Fire Department responded late Monday afternoon to the school, 415 W. 45th St., for a report of a fire on the second floor, Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

The firefighter injured at the scene sustained minor steam burns, O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell confirmed Gary firefighters responded to a separate fire at the school several weeks ago but did not immediately provide an exact date or time.

Gary schools gains approval for four-year, $25 million school building repair plan
UPDATE: Fire burns building connected to local businesses, row of other property

Investigators were working Tuesday to determine what caused the fire the day before.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as more information is made available.

Gallery: Gary's abandoned schools

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Flying snakes? This is how they do it

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts