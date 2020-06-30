Fire at Lew Wallace leaves one firefighter injured, officials confirm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY – A firefighter was injured while responding to a fire at the abandoned Lew Wallace High School Monday, fire officials said.

Gary Fire Department responded late Monday afternoon to the school, 415 W. 45th St., for a report of a fire on the second floor, Chief Sean O'Donnell said.

The firefighter injured at the scene sustained minor steam burns, O'Donnell said.

O'Donnell confirmed Gary firefighters responded to a separate fire at the school several weeks ago but did not immediately provide an exact date or time.

Investigators were working Tuesday to determine what caused the fire the day before.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as more information is made available.

