GRIFFITH — Firefighters worked quickly to contain a garage fire Saturday, stopping the flames from spreading to a nearby home.
Firefighters responded to fire around 10:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Cline Avenue in Griffith, Griffith Fire Department Chief Roy Schoon said.
Highland Fire Department assisted Griffith firefighters on the scene and the group worked quickly to contain the fire. The flames burned through the exterior into part of the inside of the structure.
There were no injuries and the fire did not spread to the nearby home, Schoon said.