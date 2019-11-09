{{featured_button_text}}

GRIFFITH — Firefighters worked quickly to contain a garage fire Saturday, stopping the flames from spreading to a nearby home.

Firefighters responded to fire around 10:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Cline Avenue in Griffith, Griffith Fire Department Chief Roy Schoon said.

Highland Fire Department assisted Griffith firefighters on the scene and the group worked quickly to contain the fire. The flames burned through the exterior into part of the inside of the structure.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

There were no injuries and the fire did not spread to the nearby home, Schoon said.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1 of 25

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.