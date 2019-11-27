{{featured_button_text}}

PORTER — A fire in Porter spread from a garage to a house, displacing a family right before Thanksgiving. 

At 3:17 p.m. Wednesday firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Park Avenue, Porter Deputy Fire Chief Dan Branham said. Firefighters arrived to find a fully engulfed garage fire that was spreading to a nearby home. 

The gusty winds worked against firefighters as they battled the blaze and multiple agencies came to the aid of Porter firefighters. 

The garage was destroyed and it is likely the house is also a total loss, Branham said. The residents could not go back into the house safely after the fire was extinguished. 

The residents made it out safely and no one was hurt, Branham said. 

Firefighters from Chesterton, Burns Harbor, Liberty Township, Beverly Shores, South Haven, Portage and Washington Township assisted Porter Fire Department. 

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. 

