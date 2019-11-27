PORTER — A fire in Porter spread from a garage to a house, displacing a family right before Thanksgiving.
At 3:17 p.m. Wednesday firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Park Avenue, Porter Deputy Fire Chief Dan Branham said. Firefighters arrived to find a fully engulfed garage fire that was spreading to a nearby home.
The gusty winds worked against firefighters as they battled the blaze and multiple agencies came to the aid of Porter firefighters.
The garage was destroyed and it is likely the house is also a total loss, Branham said. The residents could not go back into the house safely after the fire was extinguished.
The residents made it out safely and no one was hurt, Branham said.
Firefighters from Chesterton, Burns Harbor, Liberty Township, Beverly Shores, South Haven, Portage and Washington Township assisted Porter Fire Department.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
Adam Walter Schaefer
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 Age: 18 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904748
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Amanda Lee Liesch
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904747
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Amy Lynn Eaton
Arrest date: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904784
Charges: Felony, burglary
Andrea Denniser Waddell
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904726
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Ashley Laverne Smith
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1904765
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Bethany Marie Roach
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 Age: 43 Residence: St. John Booking Number: 1904759
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Chad Allen Bickelhaupt
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 Age: 39 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904761
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Daniel Patrick Miles
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 Age: 49 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904760
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Daniel Simon Dobos
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 Age: 40 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904803
Charges: Felony, possession cocaine
Deparris Donta Pratt
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: South Bend, Indiana Booking Number: 1904736
Charges: Felony, Obstruction of Justice
Donny Anthony Ledcke
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904755
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Ebone Lynn Clark
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904746
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Jacob Lee Stewart
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904745
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Jamie Lee Burns
Arrest date: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Demotte Booking Number: 1904788
Charges: Felony, possession of hypodermic
Joshua Oliver Gobin
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904731
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Josue Batista
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904801
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI PRIOR/PASS
Karl Robert Papka
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 Age: 39 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904735
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Lindsay Diana Littlefield
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904727
Charges: Felony, MV/OWI Prior
Michael Allen Disanto
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904756
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Michael Anthony Wiechnik
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 Age: 52 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1904737
Charges: Felony, Theft/With Priot
Michael Ear Smith Jr.
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 Age: 49 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1904753
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Michael James Doherty
Arrest date: Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 Age: 54 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 1904779
Charges: Felony criminal confinement
Raymond Chris Connors
Arrest date: Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 Age: 48 Residence: Westville Booking Number: 1904804
Charges: Felony, possession cocaine
Richard Kevin Craft
Arrest date: Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 Age: 36 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904772
Charges: Felony Burglary
Ryan Taylor Dillon
Arrest date: Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 Age: 45 Residence: Bargerville, Indiana Booking Number: 1904763
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Scott Michael Jones
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 Age: 41 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1904741
Charges: Felony, Burglary
Shawn Michael Ehlers
Arrest date: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904781
Charges: Felony, resist law enforcement
Terence Demonz Mullen
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 Age: 38 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1904752
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Tomas Salas Jr.
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1904738
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Tristen Marc Walden
Arrest date: Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1904757
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Zackary Ryan Wilhelm
Arrest date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 Age: 29 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 1904725
Charges: Felony, Strangulation
