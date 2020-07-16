You are the owner of this article.
Fire evacuates NIPSCO station, several agencies on scene
breaking urgent

Fire evacuates NIPSCO station, several agencies on scene

Schahfer Generating Station

Smoke poured early in the day from NIPSCO's Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield after a fire.

 John Luke, The Times

WHEATFIELD — Heavy smoke poured from a NIPSCO station as the building was evacuated Thursday afternoon. 

At 1:30 p.m. Thursday, first responders were called to a fire at the R.M. Schahfer Generating Station in Wheatfield, said Wendy Lussier, NIPSCO director of communications. 

Several agencies responded, and NIPSCO is working with firefighters and first responders to ensure everyone at the scene is safe. 

At this time, there have been no reported injuries, Lussier said. 

There are no expected interruptions to NIPSCO's services due to the fire. 

The cause of the fire is unknown, and an investigation will be launched.

