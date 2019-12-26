SCHERERVILLE — A fire museum has been in the works since Bill Jarvis, executive director of the Tri-Town Safety Village, started at the organization years ago.
Now, members of the community can visit the Fire Fighter's Museum, which pays homage to firefighters and 9/11, thanks to donations from the local carpenters union, painters union, roofers union and Hyre Electric, Jarvis said.
"It's just got a lot of memorabilia put on there from all the years that firefighters have fought fires," Jarvis said. "Our interest, really, is to educate the children. I mean, there's children now that have been born after 9/11, so it just keeps that in front of our minds."
The 9/11 display takes up nearly half the museum and features the New York skyline as it would have looked the day of the attack.
The skyline display, which took a decade to complete, was donated to the museum by Christine and Eric Graf, who organized the Christmas Extravaganza at the Tri-Town Safety Village this year.
Prior to being displayed above a police car that would have responded to the 9/11, the skyline was in Northwoods.
Curator of the museum, Battalion Chief Bill Howe, said the fire museum was always part of the safety village's future, however, once the Veterans Museum opened in 2018, Howe said it was time to finish the Fire Museum.
Howe said he had a couple of months to set the museum up the way he and Jarvis wanted. The exhibition isn't anywhere near complete, Howe added.
"It's still a work in progress, but we have the 9/11 display up and going," Howe said. "We have quite a bit of fire memorabilia in there, but we got room for a whole bunch more."
The trinkets on display mostly come from Howe's personal collection that has been accumulating over the years.
"Since we started saying we're going to do a museum, I just either find stuff at auctions or what have you and put it off to the side," Howe said. "Once we got the big building, it didn't even put a dent in it."
Howe, who has spent 35 years as a firefighter, said he was told by the late Arthur Schweitzer, who served as a volunteer firefighter in Schererville for 20 years: "Bill if we don't tell the story, nobody will."
So, Howe began researching and tried to find out as much as he could about the Schererville Fire Department.
Though he admits it has been overwhelming, Howe said he wants to be able to tell a story about what the department once was and what it is today.
Howe said there's room for more of fire memorabilia, which he hopes comes from local firefighters, like Mike Laney, whose family donated three sets of fire gear to the museum.
The fire museum, 1350 Eagle Ridge Drive, is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.