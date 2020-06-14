You are the owner of this article.
Fire shuts down Jelly Pancake House in Dyer, officials say
Fire shuts down Jelly Pancake House in Dyer, officials say

Fire breaks out at Jelly Pancake House in Dyer; eatery closed, officials say

Munster firefighters respond to a kitchen fire at Jelly Pancake House, 936 Joliet St., Dyer, early Sunday morning.

 Provided

DYER — Before it opened on Sunday, officials responded to a fire at Jelly Pancake House that left the eatery unable to open to guests. 

The Dyer Fire Department was called out around 5:30 a.m., after an employee getting ready to open the restaurant at 936 Joliet St. called 911, reporting heavy smoke in the kitchen area, said Dyer Fire Chief Thad Stutler.

Stutler said upon arrival, firefighters discovered a fire in the kitchen that reached the attic above the kitchen and burned a part of the sub-roofing.

Since firefighters had to cut part of the roof and take apart walls within the restaurant, Jelly was unable to open to guests on Sunday. 

It was not immediately clear when the restaurant would reopen. The Times placed a call to the eatery early Sunday afternoon, which went unanswered.

Stutler estimated Jelly could be closed "for a while," for the roof to be fixed and other repairs to be made. 

The dining room area saw minimum smoke damage, while the kitchen and food preparation area had a lot of fire damage, Stutler said. 

No one was injured, and the fire was mostly contained to the restaurant's kitchen area, Stutler added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, he said.

Schererville, St. John and Munster fire departments responded to the scene, along with Dyer police. Lynwood Fire Department was on standby for the incident.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda

