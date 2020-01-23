You are the owner of this article.
Fire sparks in car sale lot, causes extensive damage
Fire sparks in car sale lot, causes extensive damage

HIGHLAND — Firefighters worked to quickly contain a fire Thursday that sparked on the property of a car sales lot. 

At 6:14 p.m. a fire broke out at Fuentes Auto Sales in the 8100 block of Kennedy Avenue in Highland, said Highland Fire Department Chief Bill Timmer. 

A garage in the car sales lot was ablaze and firefighters worked for 45 minutes to extinguish the flames. No one was injured, however the garage had extensive damage on the roof and the south-facing wall, Timmer said. 

The cause is undetermined at this time but firefighters are speculating a furnace in the garage is the likely origin. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

