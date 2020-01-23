Fire sparks in car sale lot, causes extensive damage

HIGHLAND — Firefighters worked to quickly contain a fire Thursday that sparked on the property of a car sales lot.

At 6:14 p.m. a fire broke out at Fuentes Auto Sales in the 8100 block of Kennedy Avenue in Highland, said Highland Fire Department Chief Bill Timmer.

A garage in the car sales lot was ablaze and firefighters worked for 45 minutes to extinguish the flames. No one was injured, however the garage had extensive damage on the roof and the south-facing wall, Timmer said.

The cause is undetermined at this time but firefighters are speculating a furnace in the garage is the likely origin.

