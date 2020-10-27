 Skip to main content
Fire that destroyed vehicle believed to be an arson, police say
GARY — A vehicle was totaled in a fire that police believe was started intentionally.

Officers responded about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the 500 block of East 48th Avenue, where they found the vehicle destroyed, Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

A preliminary investigation led officials to classify the fire as a possible arson.

The owner, a 27-year-old Gary woman, told police she did not see anyone set the vehicle on fire.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact Gary police Sgt. Mark Salazar at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call the police department's crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP.

