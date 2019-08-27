Fire training facility 'means the world' for crews, community

EAST CHICAGO — Firefighters locally and around the area have a new site for training.
East Chicago unveiled its new $250,000 fire training facility Tuesday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It "means the world to us,” said Fire Chief Anthony Serna. “It ensures safety for firefighters and the community through more practical training.”
Funded through gaming dollars, the three-story site is designed to improve and enhance firefighters’ training capabilities. City officials said the new training site enables fire crews to hone their skills, including working with other fire departments in a controlled exercise environment.
The site behind Central Fire Station No. 1 at 3901 Indianapolis Blvd. allows firefighters to be prepared in the event the city receives or provides mutual assistance for a large-scale fire incident. East Chicago crews were recently on-site for 12 hours at an explosion on Gary Avenue.
East Chicago has a fire staff of 76 members at four stations. Noting that many of EC’s firefighters have five or fewer years of experience, Serna said, “We’re training for the future.”
Serna said the facility was dedicated Tuesday because the training begins Wednesday. Additional improvements to the area include a full-court basketball court and a 24-by-24-foot park shelter. The pavement surrounding the training center will also be redone, the chief said.
The training site allows firefighters to practice simulated fire ground operations. These include fire attack, low or no visibility search and rescue, confined-space rescue, and rope rescue. Using removable partition walls, firefighters will conduct self-rescue techniques and operate advance rescue searches.
Additional features of the building include temperature monitoring system, burns rooms, reconfiguring maze, shoring and wall breach props, rappelling tower for rescues involving climbing, sprinkler system, forced entry door and rebar cutting prop.
Serna said the idea for the new training center started about a year ago, when Mayor Anthony Copeland, a former firefighter of 27.5 years, asked what the fire department needed. Serna suggested a new training center.
Copeland said the training center reflects his pledge to ensure that EC’s fire crews are “well-trained and equipped.”
Serna noted the city has invested more than $4 million in fire apparatus over the past five years.
Previously, the chief said, his firefighters trained at sites in Valparaiso and St. John. Now, Serna added, fire crews from other departments, including Whiting, Gary, Hammond, and local factories and refineries, can train in East Chicago.
Whiting Fire Chief Gus Danielides, who attended the ceremony, called the facility “awesome," adding, "This brings training back to the community.”
East Chicago crews recently trained on the Whiting lakefront. As Danielides said, “Mutual aid is a big component of how we do things, for fire or medical calls.”
Patrick Nickos, training coordinator for ECFD, said, “Having a training center in our backyard is a huge benefit for us as a whole. We’ll have lots of opportunities to do a variety of training.”