You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Fired Chicago Police superintendent getting $190K pension
alert urgent

Fired Chicago Police superintendent getting $190K pension

{{featured_button_text}}
Chicago Police Superintendent Fired

Former Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson participates in a news conference at police headquarters in Chicago on Oct. 28, 2019.

 Associated Press

Chicago's former police chief has been receiving a pension of more than $15,800 a month since the mayor fired him for allegedly lying about a night he was found asleep in his city-issued SUV, according to a newspaper report.

Eddie Johnson was awarded the pension by the Policemen’s Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing records it obtained under Illinois' Freedom of Information Act.

Chicago mayor fires city’s top cop over ‘ethical lapses’

The pension adds up to nearly $190,000 annually, or 75% of his average salary of just over $253,000 per year during his final four years with the Chicago Police Department.

Johnson was named superintendent by then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel in March 2016 and he was confirmed by the City Council the following month. Current Mayor Lori Lightfoot fired him in December.

Police chief firing puts spotlight on cops who let him go

Johnson, 59, blamed medication for making him drowsy before he was found asleep in his SUV, but subsequent media reports disclosed that the married superintendent had been drinking for hours and kissing a woman on his security detail, and that the responding officers took steps to keep it secret.

Pensions for Chicago police command staffers are generally calculated by looking at their highest average salary over their peak four-year period with the department. Those with CPD for more than 29 years are entitled to 75% of that peak salary. Johnson was a 31-year veteran of the department.

Jussie Smollett case revives questions on Laquan McDonald, justice

On Jan. 1, 2021, Johnson will be eligible to receive a post-retirement, cost-of-living increase of more than $5,600 for that year, according to the records reviewed by the newspaper.

Johnson did not return messages seeking comment.

Video series lets you ride 'shotgun' with NWI cops
1
0
0
0
2

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts