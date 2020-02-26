Fired high school administrators sue CPS for defamation

CHICAGO — The fired top administrators of a Chicago high school filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the city’s school district, claiming deprivation of due process, defamation and infliction of emotional distress.

Interim Lincoln Park High School principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michelle Brumfield were fired Jan. 31 amid several investigations into alleged misconduct and the handling of those allegations.

In the face of a demand by parents of students for more information, Chicago Public Schools revealed the investigations involved claims of sexual misconduct, improper student discipline and retaliation against witnesses.

The Chicago Tribune reports Thuet and Brumfield contend the school district’s comments have led to false assumptions about them with little chance to defend themselves outside court.

“CPS publicly disseminated unfounded, false statements accusing plaintiffs of causing ‘life-altering harm’ to students and ‘endanger(ing) victims,' falsely conveying that plaintiffs had participated in and acted to conceal serious acts of misconduct at Lincoln Park High School,” the complaint states. “These statements are false, and defendants knew they were false.”

