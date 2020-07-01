Firefighter hospitalized after flames scorch Region home, officials say

LANSING – A firefighter was transported to a local hospital after responding to a house fire late Tuesday, officials said.
Lansing Fire Department were dispatched about 8 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an activated fire alarm at a home in the 17800 block of Dekker Ave. As crews responded, they were notified the home was burning, fire officials said.
At the scene, flames scorched through the roof of a two-story home.
Responders quelled the flames from inside the home and were able to knock the fire within about 30 minutes.
No residents were injured in the fire, though a family dog died, officials said.
The injured firefighter was transported to Community Hospitalin Munster with minor injuries. They were released from the hospital by early Wednesday, officials said.
Lansing Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from South Holland, Calumet City, Munster, Lynwood, Thornton, Glenwood, Burnham, Tinley Park, as well as Buds Ambulance and MABAS 24 Fire Investigators.
Fire officials were investigating the cause of the fire into Wednesday.
Melissa Lynn Stubblefield
Thomas Andrew Stenger
Shane Lopez
Christopher John Hedges
Tony Isiah Crowell Jr.
Jaylen Laron Magee
Larita L. Jackson
Laura C. Agardy
Fred Agredano
David Alvarado
Kriston L. Barbee
Robert J. Barton, II
Robert D. Benard
Jennifer L. Bogusz
Adrian Bugariu
Rogelio Catalan
Robert D. Cresap
Mark D. Dail, Sr.
Joseph W. Dawson
Alexander Dejesus
Randy J. Exom
Donald P. Freeman, III
Matthew D. Gear
Rafael R. Gonzalez
Renee Haan
Christopher M. Hallman, II
Timothy J. Haniford
Eric D. Harper
Clyde O. Hawkins, Jr.
Justin R. Kuehl
Jose S. Lagunas
Derek B. Lambert
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!