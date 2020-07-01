You are the owner of this article.
Firefighter hospitalized after flames scorch Region home, officials say
Firefighter hospitalized after flames scorch Region home, officials say

LANSING – A firefighter was transported to a local hospital after responding to a house fire late Tuesday, officials said.

Lansing Fire Department were dispatched about 8 p.m. Tuesday for a report of an activated fire alarm at a home in the 17800 block of Dekker Ave. As crews responded, they were notified the home was burning, fire officials said.

At the scene, flames scorched through the roof of a two-story home.

Responders quelled the flames from inside the home and were able to knock the fire within about 30 minutes.

No residents were injured in the fire, though a family dog died, officials said.

The injured firefighter was transported to Community Hospitalin Munster with minor injuries. They were released from the hospital by early Wednesday, officials said.

Lansing Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from South Holland, Calumet City, Munster, Lynwood, Thornton, Glenwood, Burnham, Tinley Park, as well as Buds Ambulance and MABAS 24 Fire Investigators.

Fire officials were investigating the cause of the fire into Wednesday.

