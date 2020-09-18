Firefighter treated at scene after house fire starts in chimney

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A firefighter suffered a minor injury as crews battled a house fire that started in a chimney late Friday morning, officials said.

Liberty Township firefighters were called about 11:20 a.m. for a residential fire in the 200 East block of County Road 650 North, Assistant Fire Chief Michael Wineland said.

Fire Chief Brian Duncan arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the roof line, he said.

Firefighters encountered high heat and heavy smoke on the second floor and crawled through an attic using a thermal imaging camera checking for heat signatures beyond the confines of the chimney, he said.

Additional crews worked on the roof to ventilate the structure and worked to extinguish the fire in the attic.

The fire was struck within the first hour, but firefighters remained on scene for more than three hours.

The residents, who were alerted by smoke detectors, were safety evacuated when firefighters arrived, Wineland said.

However, officials later learned they didn't call 911 until after they expended multiple fire extinguishers and determined the fire was out of their control, he said.