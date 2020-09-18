Firefighter treated at scene after house fire starts in chimney

JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A firefighter suffered a minor injury as crews battled a house fire that started in a chimney late Friday morning, officials said.
Liberty Township firefighters were called about 11:20 a.m. for a residential fire in the 200 East block of County Road 650 North, Assistant Fire Chief Michael Wineland said.
Fire Chief Brian Duncan arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the roof line, he said.
Firefighters encountered high heat and heavy smoke on the second floor and crawled through an attic using a thermal imaging camera checking for heat signatures beyond the confines of the chimney, he said.
Additional crews worked on the roof to ventilate the structure and worked to extinguish the fire in the attic.
The fire was struck within the first hour, but firefighters remained on scene for more than three hours.
The residents, who were alerted by smoke detectors, were safety evacuated when firefighters arrived, Wineland said.
However, officials later learned they didn't call 911 until after they expended multiple fire extinguishers and determined the fire was out of their control, he said.
"It is very important to notify 911 immediately to get those services activated rather than waiting," Wineland said.
The injured firefighter was treated at the scene.
"Fire Chief Brian Duncan urges residents to have chimneys professionally cleaned annually, prior to use; whether gas or natural burning," a news release said. "Bird nests, and other debris have the potential to make entry into voids that are found accessible."
The use of seasoned wood for burning in a fireplace is recommended, because it burns cleaner and typically will not result in clogged or reduced ventilation out of the residence.
Emergency personnel from Washington Township, Westville Community, Morgan Township, Burns Harbor, Chesterton, Porter, Valparaiso, Porter County EMS and Porter County Sheriff Department assisted.
Ashlie Ann Patz
Brian Thomas Gill
Clarence Wayne Bess
David James Dishno Jr.
David Jeffrey Allen
Donald Casey Summers
Elijah Gregory Fleming
Erica Lashawnte Gage
Grant Steven Zrodlowski
Jacob Martin Williams
Jake Merlin Rempis
Jennifer Marie Crisman
John Adam Davaney
John Edgar Fields
Lisandra Obedula Thompson
Moelinda Tienisha Biggs
Pamela Jane Stallings
Portia Lynn Bennett
Randall Curtis Reno Sr.
Steven Wayne Patterson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!