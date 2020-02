Firefighters act quickly to put out Crown Point house fire

CROWN POINT — Firefighters battled a house blaze Friday in Crown Point.

Crown Point Fire Rescue was called at 3:50 p.m. to a house fire in the 100 block of North Grant Street, Chief Dave Crane said.

"The crews did an excellent job putting a stop to the fire as fast as they did," Crane said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By 4:05 p.m., firefighters were able to swiftly extinguish the fire and search the home.

The house was unoccupied and there were no injuries reported. There was, however, damage to the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Crane said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.