HOBART — Firefighters acted quickly fighting a blaze in a family home, saving much of the structure from destruction.
At 11:59 a.m. Wednesday firefighters responded to a single family home in the 300 block of Cavender Street and were on scene within five minutes of the call, Hobart Fire Lt. John Reitz said.
In less than 10 minutes, the flames were extinguished, saving most of the house from damage. The fire began in the living room and caused damage to the interior. There were no injuries.
The cause is unknown and the fire is under investigation, Reitz said.