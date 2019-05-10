SCHERERVILLE — Police and firefighters were called to a group home Monday for a woman on fire, who was eventually airlifted to Chicago with burns.
In the aftermath, a Regional Mental Health Center group home in Schererville was badly damaged, causing the other residents to move to another location.
At 7:45 p.m. Monday, police and firefighters responded to a call about a woman who was on fire at a group home in the 8100 block of Ralston Court in Schererville, Police Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.
The woman, 19, was a resident of the home and was initially taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point and then airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, which is being assisted by the state fire marshal, Cook said.
There are no updates on the woman's condition, Bob Krumwied, president and CEO of Regional Mental Health Center said Friday.
The home sustained extensive damage and it's unsure what the company will do with the facility, Krumwied said. He said other group home residents were moved to other group homes.
The cause of the fire will be revealed at the end of the investigation.
“We hope to find out in the next week or two,” Krumwied said. “People assume with this population the worst possible things they can. It’s seldom true. We know she got burnt. It could have been any number of things. The fact that it’s now Friday and she’s still with us is a good sign.”