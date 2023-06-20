HOBART — A worker at the Albanese Confectionery Factory was airlifted to a Chicago hospital after becoming trapped underneath a pile of boxes Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hobart Fire Department.
Medical personnel were called around 2:20 p.m. to the factory's location at 5441 W. Lincoln Highway where the worker was quickly freed with the help of medics and other employees, the fire department said.
The employee is in "serious condition," the department said. Hobart fire did not immediately respond to a request for information about what caused the incident.
Teamwork between Albanese workers and our firefighters kept this from being much worse," Hobart Fire said in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts are with this person and their family."
