Firefighters gather medical equipment for elderly, baby items for new parents

HOBART — From wheelchairs to baby cribs, Hobart firefighters are going beyond the call of duty and collecting donations for residents in need.

John Reitz, Assistant Chief of the Hobart Fire Department, said firefighters are often called to help when someone with mobility issues falls and gets injured or needs help back up. He said he hopes this program will aid those who can’t afford the equipment they need to safely get around.

“We respond quite a bit to falls in our community,” Reitz said. “There’s a lot of people who need the proper equipment to prevent injuries happening like that. With this community program, it’s very important we get ahead of the need and be proactive.”

The efforts are in preparation of a new initiative called the Hospital Equipment Loan Program, or HELP, where the Fire Department can provide residents with walkers, wheelchairs, canes, crutches, bathroom aides and other items to help with mobility and stability.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Reitz said. “We’ve gathered quite a bit so far.”

However, the program is multi-faceted to serve more demographics in the community, like growing families.