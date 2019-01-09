Crown Point firefighters, police and Merrillville firefighters were honored for their rescue efforts from when three people were trapped in a fire in a Crown Point apartment building.
On Monday, 15 Crown Point firefighters, two Crown Point police officers and five Merrillville firefighters were recognized at a Crown Point City Council meeting for their response in an October fire rescue.
“It's not just a job, it's a career and a lifestyle,” Crown Point Fire Chief Dave Crane said. “They all take their job to heart. Doing rescues is not common in our area but we had three people trapped that day and to have three people rescued all with good outcomes is great.”
At 5:55 a.m. Oct. 20 firefighters and police responded to a fire at the 400 block of East North Street. Dispatchers told the first-responders that three people were trapped inside the eight-unit apartment building known as Greer Apartments.
When they arrived, firefighters were met with heavy smoke and fire in the front lobby of the building. Flames could be seen through the windows and doors.
Residents of the apartments were contacted and escorted to safety. However, during the evacuation process, two Crown Point police officers and three apartment occupants were injured.
Cpl. Robert Ballas was burned on his hand and Officer Michael Stalnaker injured his ankle, according to Chief Pete Land. Both were treated and released. One resident was treated and released and the owner of the building and his wife were injured in the fire and taken to a Chicago hospital. They have since been released.
Crane said it was the department's 25th call that day and was that shift's last call. There were 4,700 fire calls in 2018, the fire chief said.
“That's what we do every day, most of our guys aren't looking for accolades for doing their jobs,” Crane said.
Those honored from Crown Point Fire Rescue:
Capt. Len Dunlap
Div. Chief Mark Baumgardner Jr.
Capt. Dave DeLor
Lt. Terry Ciciora
Timothy Boomsma
Todd Bennett
Justin Gettler
Anthony Flynn
Erik Schmitt
Cory Neises
Andrew Semethy
Wes Gilliam
Brian Marlowe
Rachel Peyovich
Martin Walsh
Those honored from the Crown Point Police Department:
Cpl. Robert Ballas
Ptl. Michael Stalnaker
Those honored from Merrillville Fire Department:
Josh Carter
Patrick Westbury
Thomas Westbury
Patrick Nawracaj
Scott Molchan
