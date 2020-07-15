Firefighters quickly extinguish apartment blaze

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR LAKE — Multiple fire crews converged on an apartment fire to quickly extinguish the flames Wednesday evening.

At 4:55 p.m. first responders were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Woodmar Place in Cedar Lake, according to the Cedar Lake Fire Department.

Flames and heavy smoke were visible coming from a rear corner of the home, which was a two-unit apartment.

Firefighters from Lake Dale, Crown Point, Beecher and St. John assisted Cedar Lake firefighters and police at the scene.

There were no injuries and the fire is currently under investigation, firefighters said.

