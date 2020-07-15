Firefighters quickly extinguish apartment blaze

CEDAR LAKE — Multiple fire crews converged on an apartment fire to quickly extinguish the flames Wednesday evening.
At 4:55 p.m. first responders were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Woodmar Place in Cedar Lake, according to the Cedar Lake Fire Department.
Flames and heavy smoke were visible coming from a rear corner of the home, which was a two-unit apartment.
Firefighters from Lake Dale, Crown Point, Beecher and St. John assisted Cedar Lake firefighters and police at the scene.
There were no injuries and the fire is currently under investigation, firefighters said.
Ashley Nicole Draper
Courtney Nathaniel Davis
Cristobal Almanza Canelo
Darrell G. Murphy
David Isaiah Thomas
Emily Rose Sharp
Frank Ignus
Ftero Nicholson
Gina Vanderbok
Glenn Eugene Wilson
Gustavo Suarez Jr.
James Dennis Gallagher Jr.
Jesus David Lopez-Puentes
Maribell Perez
Matthew Scott Mills
Nichole A. Kelly
Roy Anthony Rogala
Tony Ditrich
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!