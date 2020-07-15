You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Firefighters quickly extinguish apartment blaze
alert urgent

Firefighters quickly extinguish apartment blaze

{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Lake Fire

Firefighters respond to a residential fire in the 1300 block of Woodmar Place in Cedar Lake. 

 Provided

CEDAR LAKE — Multiple fire crews converged on an apartment fire to quickly extinguish the flames Wednesday evening. 

At 4:55 p.m. first responders were called to a residence in the 1300 block of Woodmar Place in Cedar Lake, according to the Cedar Lake Fire Department. 

Flames and heavy smoke were visible coming from a rear corner of the home, which was a two-unit apartment. 

Firefighters from Lake Dale, Crown Point, Beecher and St. John assisted Cedar Lake firefighters and police at the scene.

There were no injuries and the fire is currently under investigation, firefighters said. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA Science Live: How to Spot Comet NEOWISE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts