Firefighters rescue deer from frozen Porter County lake

UNION TOWNSHIP — Firefighters and conservation officers came to the rescue of a deer that fell through the ice on Lake Louise.

Firefighters were called to the lake around 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the Shorewood Forest subdivision in Union Township, said Boone Grove Fire Department President Erik Palleson.

Union Township Volunteer Fire Department, Boone Grove Fire Department and Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers teamed up after a deer was reportedly stuck in the freezing lake. The rescue took about 20 minutes as first responders waded out in the icy lake wearing water-tight gear with a small boat, Palleson said.

The crew was able to wrangle the deer and help it safely back to the shore, where conservation officers examined it. The deer was reported to be in good health, firefighters said.

“It’s always a good outcome when firefighters and police work hand-in-hand and there’s a positive outcome for all, human or animal,” Palleson said.

