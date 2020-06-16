Firefighters stop tanning salon flames from spreading to strip mall

HOBART — Firefighters worked to contain a blaze at a tanning salon from spreading to the rest of the strip mall Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called at 1:23 p.m. to Sunkissed Tanning at 3600 N. Hobart Road, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz.
A 911 caller reported smoke coming from a tanning bed at the business. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke throughout all four businesses located in the strip mall.
Swift response from Hobart firefighters caused the fire to be contained to the tanning salon and not spread throughout the nearby businesses, Reitz said.
Firefighters from Hobart, Lake Station, New Chicago, Union Township and Lake Hills convened at the scene.
Everyone inside the strip mall were able to make it outside safely and no one was injured. Firefighters reported that the damage will likely cost several hundred thousand dollars.
The fire is still under investigation, Reitz said.
Alexandra Ann Becich
Anthony Russell Mendoza
Armando Ramon Wise Jr.
Arturo Gomez
Arturo Israel Sanchez Jr.
Blake Michael Neyhart
Bradley Joseph Colburn
Christian Leobardo Herbert
Colton Edward Koszczymski
Crystal Rose Fraze
Daniel Jaime
Darrel Wayne Guzman
Eugene Pratchett
Felix Manuel Guzman
Gerard John Cybulski Jr.
Jack D. Rosenthal
Jamal Rogers
Jeremiah Anthony Owens
John Brown Kinser
Jose Mireles-Gonzales
Justin Taylor Smith
Kenyon Orlando Jordan
Michael Calhoun
Nichole Renee Johnson
Patricia Jackson
Rasheed Williams
Robert Scott McClymont
Rodney Allen Vanderplough
Rolanda Denise Rance-Cox
Steven Henry Brigmon Jr.
Thomas Christiano Diaz
Tiffani Coates
Tyron Sherrod Stephens
Kenneth Y. Jones
Ivy N. Knight
Joellen M. Pavnica
Maurice D. Silas
Gerardo Torrijos Nunez
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!