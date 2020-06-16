Firefighters stop tanning salon flames from spreading to strip mall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOBART — Firefighters worked to contain a blaze at a tanning salon from spreading to the rest of the strip mall Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called at 1:23 p.m. to Sunkissed Tanning at 3600 N. Hobart Road, said Hobart Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz.

A 911 caller reported smoke coming from a tanning bed at the business. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke throughout all four businesses located in the strip mall.

Swift response from Hobart firefighters caused the fire to be contained to the tanning salon and not spread throughout the nearby businesses, Reitz said.

Firefighters from Hobart, Lake Station, New Chicago, Union Township and Lake Hills convened at the scene.

Everyone inside the strip mall were able to make it outside safely and no one was injured. Firefighters reported that the damage will likely cost several hundred thousand dollars.

The fire is still under investigation, Reitz said.

