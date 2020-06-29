You are the owner of this article.
Fireworks sales exploding to record levels amid pandemic and cancelled shows
Over the last few weeks, you've probably heard some booms over your neighborhood or seen a rocket's red glare down the street.

Protracted stay-at-home orders, social distancing and the cancellation of many big fireworks shows in cities and towns have ignited an explosion of fireworks sales in Northwest Indiana.

Amid reports of fireworks going off day and night in cities across the country, the Region's many fireworks stores report seeing significant spikes in sales. They often have hired more employees, extended their hours and even added new locations.

"We're doing great. This is by far our best year," said Jen Shannon, who's owned Rock the Sky Fireworks on Calumet Avenue just off the Borman Expressway in Hammond since 2007. "We're probably doing double what we did last year. It's been crazy."

People have been stocking up aerials, especially grand finale cakes, to put on shows at home after many cities and towns canceled their fireworks displays this year.

"We tell them it's important to use bricks with aerials so they don't tip over," Shannon said.

Pandemic puts different spin on Region Fourth of July celebrations

Business has been so good that Rock the Sky opened a second location at the former Gander Mountain outside the Southlake Mall in Hobart. It's hired 13 new employees there and added nine more workers in Hammond, where it extended its hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. to midnight.

"We've been crazy busy," Shannon said.

The American Pyrotechnics Association estimates the retail consumer fireworks business has tripled over the past two decades, from a $333 million business in 1999 to a $1 billion business last year.

Northwest Indiana has long been a regional hub of fireworks sales, drawing customers from Michigan and Illinois, where retail fireworks sales are prohibited. More than 100 retailers in Northwest Indiana sell fireworks, many clustered along the Illinois state line, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

The economic impact from the fireworks season may not be as big this year as normal because of the coronavirus pandemic, Indiana University Northwest Assistant Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said.

"It definitely provides some economic benefit since many of these sales may be from out of state. However, probably less than we would expect during a 'typical' year when visitors might stay in the Region and patronize restaurants and other shops. Some of that is likely still occurring, but probably less given the circumstances," he said. "Of course, record sales will certainly directly benefit fireworks businesses. Also, fireworks provide entertainment in a way which allows for physical distancing (outside, space between people, etc.), much more than say socializing at a bar."

Local laws, safety measures come into play with do-it-yourself fireworks shows

Business has been up 25% to 35% this year at House of Fireworks in Dyer, largely because of people staying more at home, practicing social distancing and having few fireworks shows to go to, owner Rob Galouzis said. 

"We do well in a normal year because we have a prime location," he said. "We're seeing excellent foot traffic. We've seen an increase in customers since the middle of May. People have been confined in their homes and are looking to do outdoor gatherings. Instead of going to restaurants or movie theaters, they're having backyard parties and barbecues."

Many new customers have been coming in since the fireworks shows were canceled in Dyer, at the Lake County Fairgrounds and elsewhere. House of Fireworks has hired four or five more employees to handle all the increased traffic, including customers from Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa, and even truck drivers from Arkansas.

"Northwest Indiana is known as a staple in the industry," he said. "It's known around the country as being huge for fireworks. We anticipate this is the calm before the storm and there will be a full tsunami on the third and fourth."

Empty Gander Mountain by Southlake Mall being transformed into glow-in-the-dark maze with Instagrammable photo ops

Willy's Works Fireworks in Crown Point just had its largest ever Willy Wednesday fireworks display, setting off fireworks for more than 300 cars of spectators at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point. 

"We started in 1988 with only 12 kids watching," co-owner Ricky "Richochet" Chandler said. "This year, we had bounce houses, DJs, live music and a line of cars."

Sales have been up 15% to 20% at the fireworks store so far this year.

"People have been cooped up and still need to celebrate a lot of graduations," he said. "It's been crazy business. We might need to stay open 24 hours the week of the Fourth of July."

20 unique selections from Region firework stores

 

