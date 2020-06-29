Fireworks sales exploding to record levels amid pandemic and cancelled shows

Business has been up 25% to 35% this year at House of Fireworks in Dyer, largely because of people staying more at home, practicing social distancing and having few fireworks shows to go to, owner Rob Galouzis said.

"We do well in a normal year because we have a prime location," he said. "We're seeing excellent foot traffic. We've seen an increase in customers since the middle of May. People have been confined in their homes and are looking to do outdoor gatherings. Instead of going to restaurants or movie theaters, they're having backyard parties and barbecues."

Many new customers have been coming in since the fireworks shows were canceled in Dyer, at the Lake County Fairgrounds and elsewhere. House of Fireworks has hired four or five more employees to handle all the increased traffic, including customers from Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa, and even truck drivers from Arkansas.

"Northwest Indiana is known as a staple in the industry," he said. "It's known around the country as being huge for fireworks. We anticipate this is the calm before the storm and there will be a full tsunami on the third and fourth."

Willy's Works Fireworks in Crown Point just had its largest ever Willy Wednesday fireworks display, setting off fireworks for more than 300 cars of spectators at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.