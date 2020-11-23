 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First accumulating snow likely overnight for Chicago area, NWS reports
alert urgent

First accumulating snow likely overnight for Chicago area, NWS reports

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK snow

A snowplow is shown in the 2016 file photo.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Much of the Chicago area will see its first accumulating snow as early as Monday night, the National Weather Service reported.

Forecasters predict a mild to heavy snow will develop from the southwest to northeast around midnight, then briefly mix with sleet before changing into rain from south to north late Tuesday morning through the afternoon.

Snow could accumulate to about 0.5-2 inches or more on roads early Tuesday, especially toward Rockford and Dixon, Illinois. Minor slush also is possible.

Northwest Indiana's five-county region is less likely to see accumulation, NWS said.

There is a limited possibility for thunderstorms in the area Wednesday, NWS said.

A hazardous weather outlook, which includes a limited snow and thunderstorm risk, was in effect early Monday for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties and all bordering counties in Illinois.

People should plan for longer travel times and expect possible hazards on their morning commute. Even with minor slush on the roads, drivers should slow down and leave plenty of distance between the vehicles in front of them, NWS said.

ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week

ICYMI: Here are the most-read stories from the past week

The most-read stories during the past week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Zoom interview with Jeff Spencer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts