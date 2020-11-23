First accumulating snow likely overnight for Chicago area, NWS reports

Much of the Chicago area will see its first accumulating snow as early as Monday night, the National Weather Service reported.

Forecasters predict a mild to heavy snow will develop from the southwest to northeast around midnight, then briefly mix with sleet before changing into rain from south to north late Tuesday morning through the afternoon.

Snow could accumulate to about 0.5-2 inches or more on roads early Tuesday, especially toward Rockford and Dixon, Illinois. Minor slush also is possible.

Northwest Indiana's five-county region is less likely to see accumulation, NWS said.

There is a limited possibility for thunderstorms in the area Wednesday, NWS said.

A hazardous weather outlook, which includes a limited snow and thunderstorm risk, was in effect early Monday for Lake, Porter, Newton and Jasper counties and all bordering counties in Illinois.