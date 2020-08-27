 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First COVID-19 case confirmed at Crown Point middle school; 35 to be quarantined
breaking urgent

First COVID-19 case confirmed at Crown Point middle school; 35 to be quarantined

{{featured_button_text}}
School Bus stock
John J. Watkins, The Times

CROWN POINT — In students' first week of school, the Crown Point Community School Corp. is notifying families of the district's first case of COVID-19.

School officials sent an email to Thursday morning informing families of a positive case confirmed at Taft Middle School.

Following Indiana State Department of Health guidance on contact tracing, 35 individuals will be quarantined, according to the email.

Indiana health chief expecting COVID-19 cases to increase as schools reopen

Arthur Equihua, director of personnel for Crown Point schools, said students would be quarantined for 14 days following local and state health department guidance.

Students in quarantine will be able to stay connected to their classes from home, Equihua said.

The Crown Point district reopened in a hybrid learning model on Monday.

Students, divided into two groups alphabetically, attend school in person either on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Fridays. All students participate in virtual learning on Wednesdays and days they are not in school in person.

'We really feel like it's the best scenario': Crown Point announces delayed start, hybrid reopening for 2020-21 school year

The hybrid model of instruction will extend through the first nine weeks of school.

Citing privacy laws, Equihua declined to say when the COVID-19 case was brought to administrators' attention.

"We can't share any specific details," Equihua said. "This is just our way to keep our school community informed on the basic facts."

First positive COVID-19 case reported in Lake Central High School

Districts across Northwest Indiana have reported their first cases of COVID-19 as schools reopen for the 2020-21 school year.

Lake Central School Corp. administrators learned of the first case in their district earlier this week. The School City of Hammond moved more than 100 Hammond Area Career Center students into virtual learning after a case was reported by a student last week.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sports games postponed across US protesting Jacob Blake shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts