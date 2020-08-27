First COVID-19 case confirmed at Crown Point middle school; 35 to be quarantined

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — In students' first week of school, the Crown Point Community School Corp. is notifying families of the district's first case of COVID-19.

School officials sent an email to Thursday morning informing families of a positive case confirmed at Taft Middle School.

Following Indiana State Department of Health guidance on contact tracing, 35 individuals will be quarantined, according to the email.

Arthur Equihua, director of personnel for Crown Point schools, said students would be quarantined for 14 days following local and state health department guidance.

Students in quarantine will be able to stay connected to their classes from home, Equihua said.

The Crown Point district reopened in a hybrid learning model on Monday.

Students, divided into two groups alphabetically, attend school in person either on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Fridays. All students participate in virtual learning on Wednesdays and days they are not in school in person.

The hybrid model of instruction will extend through the first nine weeks of school.