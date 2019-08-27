LaPORTE — About 50 antique military vehicle operators re-enacting the U.S Army’s Transcontinental Motor Convoy of 1919 passed through Northwest Indiana recently.
The response in LaPorte was very much like what the convoy encountered on previous trips honoring troops, including one to Alaska, said Lamar Rowland, 81, an Army National Guard veteran from Samson, Alabama.
He was in a 5-ton, 1991 model U.S Army truck he restored. He added a camper so he could sleep in the vehicle during his trips.
“The people are out waving their flags, waving at us and feeding us sometimes. I like to tell everybody America is alive and well because they just treat us really good,’’ Rowland said.
Rowland said he buys vehicles from the military surplus and later sells them for a profit to help pay for his trips.
He estimated fuel alone on this journey would cost him about $5,000.
Rowland and other members of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association left York, Pennsylvania on Aug. 10.
They hope to arrive in San Francisco by Sept. 14.
After given a police escort through downtown LaPorte, the convoy members stopped for coffee and doughnuts at the fairgrounds, where members posed for pictures and chatted with dozens of curious onlookers.
“It’s been just a lot of fun,” said Kenny Adams of Covington, Ohio.
Adams, a longtime collector of several restored military vehicles, was in his 2.5-ton U.S Army truck from 1951.
He’s not a veteran, but his 96-year old father, Marion, saw combat duty at Normandy, a major turning point for the U.S. and its allies against Germany during World War II.
The re-enactors are mostly traveling the old Lincoln Highway like the convoy assembled a century ago to test the nation’s roads and military vehicles.
The original convoy included 81 vehicles and more than 200 men, including Dwight D. Eisenhower, a veteran of World War II and later the nation’s 34th president, according to historical information.
Mark Sobecki, 65, of Rolling Prairie, said his interest in seeing the convoy had a lot to do with his father and other family members serving in the military.
"It’s just one of those awesome things America needs to be involved in and stay behind our troops and give them all of the support we can give them,’’ he said.
Tom Stockwell, owner of a 1937 Duesenberg and other antique cars, drove in from the Fish Lake area curious mostly about the condition of the vintage military vehicles.
"I just enjoy people who restore vehicles and keep them around for history instead of letting them rot away and disappear,’’ he said.
Paul Baptist and five other mechanics, all from New Zealand, are in the convoy pulling a trailer fully equipped with tools.
He said several of the vehicles had to be worked on due to problems like a broken axle and wobbly steering.
About 10 others had to stop periodically to cool down from overheating in the Appalachian mountains.
"We try to get them running again and get them to the other end. That’s the game,’’ Baptist said.