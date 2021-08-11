First day for Munster High School is first in over 500 days that all students are back in-person

MUNSTER — Students at Munster High School were lined up outside the building Wednesday morning eagerly awaiting their first day.

The doors opened around 7:10 a.m. for a day Principal Mike Wells said has been a long time coming. Wells said Wednesday was the first time in over 500 days that all students were attending classes in-person.

The senior class is the only class to have completed a full year of high school in person, he said.

“There’s going to be some kids that are nervous, but we’re going to work through that,” Wells said. “We’re going to help them the best we can on the first day, but it’s great to just have everybody back in person.”

There was much excitement as students looked for their classrooms and said hello to new and old teachers. About half of the students passing through the hallways were wearing masks, even though they are optional for high school students.

Wells said about 60% of the students are vaccinated, but there are still other precautions in place to keep them and staff safe and in-person all year.

First day of school at Munster High School Desks are used in the Munster High School fieldhouse for students to be socially distanced for lunch.