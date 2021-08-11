First day for Munster High School is first in over 500 days that all students are back in-person

MUNSTER — Students at Munster High School were lined up outside the building Wednesday morning eagerly awaiting their first day.
The doors opened around 7:10 a.m. for a day Principal Mike Wells said has been a long time coming. Wells said Wednesday was the first time in over 500 days that all students were attending classes in-person.
The senior class is the only class to have completed a full year of high school in person, he said.
“There’s going to be some kids that are nervous, but we’re going to work through that,” Wells said. “We’re going to help them the best we can on the first day, but it’s great to just have everybody back in person.”
There was much excitement as students looked for their classrooms and said hello to new and old teachers. About half of the students passing through the hallways were wearing masks, even though they are optional for high school students.
Wells said about 60% of the students are vaccinated, but there are still other precautions in place to keep them and staff safe and in-person all year.
First day of school at Munster High School
Desks are used in the Munster High School fieldhouse for students to be socially distanced for lunch.
At lunch time, students picked a seat in the cafeteria that will be assigned to them for the remainder of the semester. But if they would rather be more spaced out, there are desks set up along the perimeter of the fieldhouse where students can eat lunch.
If someone wants to eat in the field house, they will also have an assigned seat and stay there for the whole semester for contact tracing purposes.
The school year is starting in stage two of the district’s return to learn plan, Wells said. Previously, the district anticipated starting the school year in stage one, or blue status, per the state and county’s four-stage color coding system, but that changed because Lake County moved to yellow status earlier this month as its positivity rate increased.
Wells said the goal for this year is to keep students in-person because virtual learning is not optimal, while ensuring that certain safety measures stay in place.
In the front office, plexiglass separates the secretaries from any visitors, and two containers for pens — one for clean ones and the other for used ones — are flanked on either side by oversized bottles of hand sanitizer.
First day of school at Munster High School
AP physics and mechanics teacher prepares for his first day back to school at Munster High School.
Classrooms this year are stocked with an ample amount of cleaning supplies. Wells said teachers clean their desk and the students' desks after each class. They will spray each one after a period is over and the students who come in next will be given a paper towel to wipe it down.
Michael Bakker, biology and zoology teacher, is excited to share his enthusiasm for science with his students. He said he tries to make students feel welcome in his room and maintain a low stress environment — in COVID-19 times and before.
This year will have its challenges, but Bakker said he thinks they are all up for it.
Gallery: Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic returned home to host a shooting clinic at Crown Point on Monday and Tuesday.
Photos by Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic offers encouragement as players warm up at the start of the second day of the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Cr…
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
B.J. Schmiedl, 10, of Crown Point, takes a shot while doing drills during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Bryce Nannenga, 15, of DeMotte, watches Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic as he coaches him through a drill during Stefanovic’s shooting school at Cro…
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Players shoot around and warm up before the start of the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Sasha Stefanovic blows the whistle to start the second day of his shooting school at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Carson Payne, 12, of Crown Point works on shooting form during drills at the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Zach Rogalski, 9, of Crown Point, looks for his autographed photo with Sasha Stefanovic before final day Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at C…
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue’s Sasha Stefanovic talks about what the group worked on the first day before dismissing them to stations for the second day of the Sash…
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Sasha Stefanovic forms a basket with his arms for a young player between reps during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting School at Crown Point on Tuesday.
Sasha Stefanovic shooting clinic in Crown Point
Purdue basketball player Sasha Stefanovic dismisses players to a new round of drills after a water break during the Sasha Stefanovic Shooting …