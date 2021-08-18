First day of school at Hammond Central High School was full of team building and asking for directions

HAMMOND — Almost every day since July, David Verta has walked the halls of Hammond Central High School learning the layout of all three floors from left to right.
As the first principal ever of Hammond Central, he needed to know his way around so he could direct all 1,900 students on their first day. Wednesday was not only the first time any classes were held at the new high school, but it was the first time in 18 months that nearly all of the students had even been to school in person.
The freshmen haven’t been in school since the middle of seventh grade, and the seniors who are expected to be the leaders of the building, haven’t opened a locker or even had a passing period since they were sophomores.
Despite getting lost, a few snags with accessing schedules and some busing delays, Verta said the first day was exciting.
“I couldn’t go to sleep last night,” Verta said. “My staff couldn’t sleep last night. We were excited to get into the building.”
Adjusting back to school will take some time for everyone between the brand new school and the elongated period of elearning from the pandemic. Verta said it feels a bit like he’s back in his first year as an administrator, and he’s been reminding students and teachers to be patient with each other as they relearn how to be in school.
For the first few days, students and teachers will focus on team building, goal setting and ways to get everyone engaged. During an afternoon class period, a business teacher was walking his students through a problem solving exercise, while upstairs and down the hall, students were reviewing what is communicated through certain types of body language.
Aarynn Bernard teaches a class called dance appreciation, but Wednesday she was talking to her students about effective communication.
Some Hammond Central students previously attended Clark, Gavit, Hammond and even Morton high schools, but this first generation of Wolves is meshing well, Verta said. There were even a few Clark or Gavit masks spotted in the hallways as students and teachers spent class time taking tours and learning the ins and outs of their new home together.
Hammond Central High School first day
Freshmen get a look Wednesday at the Dr. Walter J. Watkins Black Box Theatre at Hammond Central High School.
At the end of the week, the students will get some of their first items of Hammond Central apparel. Each student will receive a backpack adorned with the Hammond Central logo and filled with a water bottle, mask and other school supplies.
Having been principal at the former Clark High School before starting at Hammond Central, Verta said students were sending him emails throughout last year asking when they would return to in-person learning.
Students at Hammond Central and throughout School City of Hammond are required to wear masks in school and follow other COVID-19 safety protocols, such as facing the same direction in classrooms and having assigned seats at lunch. But ultimately, Verta said students are happy to be back and have structure again.
It will take some time to build back their endurance for sitting at desks and remembering to follow different dress code rules, but Verta said having been out of school for so long has made the students appreciate it more.