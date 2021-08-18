First day of school at Hammond Central High School was full of team building and asking for directions

HAMMOND — Almost every day since July, David Verta has walked the halls of Hammond Central High School learning the layout of all three floors from left to right.

As the first principal ever of Hammond Central, he needed to know his way around so he could direct all 1,900 students on their first day. Wednesday was not only the first time any classes were held at the new high school, but it was the first time in 18 months that nearly all of the students had even been to school in person.

The freshmen haven’t been in school since the middle of seventh grade, and the seniors who are expected to be the leaders of the building, haven’t opened a locker or even had a passing period since they were sophomores.

Despite getting lost, a few snags with accessing schedules and some busing delays, Verta said the first day was exciting.

“I couldn’t go to sleep last night,” Verta said. “My staff couldn’t sleep last night. We were excited to get into the building.”